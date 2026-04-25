Lauren Boebert Asks NSFW Question About Politicians Sparking Backlash Over Her Own Past Controversy

Within minutes, critics flooded social media with reminders of Boebert’s own headline-making scandal.

"Didn’t you get caught j***ing a guy off during the Beetlejuice musical?" one commentator wrote, while another quipped: "Hand*** Boebert talking about h****?"

Others mocked the perceived contradiction more subtly, with one user joking, "Rep. Boebert has a point. Take it to the theatre like a civilized person. Perhaps a showing of 'Beetlejuice,' returning to Broadway at the National this summer."

"I do find it amusing that the woman kicked out of Beetlejuice [because] she was... handsy with her date said this," someone else said.

Another added: "Said the lady who likes getting felt up in theaters where kids are present."

"Look in the mirror, hypocrite," a comment read.

Another added: "Spoken by a woman who was dry-h***ing at the movies. Sit this one out, Lauren..."

"Did she look in the mirror? Did she forget she was groping a date in a theater?" a user questioned.