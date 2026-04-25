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Home > News > Lauren Boebert

Lauren Boebert Asks NSFW Question About Politicians Sparking Backlash Over Her Own Past Controversy

image of Lauren Boebert
Source: mega

Lauren Boebert sparked backlash after asking an NSFW question about lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

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April 25 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

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Congresswoman Lauren Boebert raised eyebrows on Capitol Hill after making a blunt, NSFW remark while weighing in on sexual misconduct among lawmakers, RadarOnline.com can reveal..

Speaking to reporters on April 23, the Colorado Republican offered a surprising take on how to curb inappropriate behavior in Congress — one that quickly set social media ablaze.

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'Why Is Everybody So H**** Here?'

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image of Critics were quick to point out the irony, reviving her controversial night at Beetlejuice the Musical.
Source: mega

Critics were quick to point out the irony, reviving her controversial night at Beetlejuice the Musical.

When asked what steps should be taken to prevent lawmakers from engaging in inappropriate relationships with staff, Boebert didn’t hold back.

"Go to church. Find Jesus," she said, before adding, "Why is everybody so h**** here?"

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Fresh Allegations in Washington

image of The 2023 incident saw Boebert escorted out of a Denver theater following multiple complaints about her behavior.
Source: mega

The 2023 incident saw Boebert escorted out of a Denver theater following multiple complaints about her behavior.

The eyebrow-raising comment came as Washington grappled with fresh allegations against former Congressmen Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzales.

But while her remark was meant to criticize the culture in Congress, it didn't take long for social media to seize on the irony.

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Critics Pounce With Viral Receipts

image of Surveillance footage from the night appeared to show her vaping and engaging in intimate contact with her date during the show.
Source: mega

Surveillance footage from the night appeared to show her vaping and engaging in intimate contact with her date during the show.

Within minutes, critics flooded social media with reminders of Boebert’s own headline-making scandal.

"Didn’t you get caught j***ing a guy off during the Beetlejuice musical?" one commentator wrote, while another quipped: "Hand*** Boebert talking about h****?"

Others mocked the perceived contradiction more subtly, with one user joking, "Rep. Boebert has a point. Take it to the theatre like a civilized person. Perhaps a showing of 'Beetlejuice,' returning to Broadway at the National this summer."

"I do find it amusing that the woman kicked out of Beetlejuice [because] she was... handsy with her date said this," someone else said.

Another added: "Said the lady who likes getting felt up in theaters where kids are present."

"Look in the mirror, hypocrite," a comment read.

Another added: "Spoken by a woman who was dry-h***ing at the movies. Sit this one out, Lauren..."

"Did she look in the mirror? Did she forget she was groping a date in a theater?" a user questioned.

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Her 'Beetlejuice' Moment Resurfaces

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image of Social media users flooded the comments with jokes and criticism, calling out what they saw as hypocrisy.
Source: mega

Social media users flooded the comments with jokes and criticism, calling out what they saw as hypocrisy.

The backlash centered on a 2023 incident at a performance of Beetlejuice the Musical, where Boebert was escorted out of a Denver theater after multiple complaints.

Surveillance footage that later surfaced appeared to show her vaping, being disruptive, and engaging in intimate behavior with her date during the show.

An incident report noted the pair had been warned at intermission before being asked to leave during the second act.

Following the moment, Boebert posted on social media, "It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the amazing Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre, and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!"

"Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!: she added.

Boebert later told the Daily Mail, "Just giving advice as someone who knows, Jesus saves!"

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