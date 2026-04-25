EXCLUSIVE: New Andrew Windsor Blow — How Shamed Ex-Prince is Being Pressured to Give Up Yet Another Title

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 66-year-old, who was stripped of royal duties and titles by King Charles in October 2025 over his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein , was granted the historic freedom in 2012 by virtue of patrimony, inheriting the right through his father, Prince Philip .

Andrew Windsor is facing fresh pressure to surrender another ceremonial honor, as officials prepare to formally ask the disgraced royal to give up his Freedom of the City of London in the latest blow to his already diminished public standing.

The City of London Corporation has now confirmed it will write to Andrew inviting him to voluntarily relinquish the honor, following a review in March that concluded there is no legal mechanism to revoke it outright.

A spokesperson for the City of London Corporation outlined the position after the review, saying: "Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor received the freedom of the City of London in 2012 by virtue of patrimony, which is inherited as the child of a freeman and constitutes a legal right. Applications via patrimony are not considered or endorsed by our elected members, and there is no effective legal mechanism to remove this type of freedom.

"Elected members have today agreed to write to Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, inviting him to formally relinquish the freedom. They will consider the response received, if any, at a future meeting, and determine what action may be taken."

A source familiar with the discussions said the move reflects growing unease over letting Andrew keep the honor.