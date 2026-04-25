EXCLUSIVE: New Andrew Windsor Blow — How Shamed Ex-Prince is Being Pressured to Give Up Yet Another Title
April 25 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor is facing fresh pressure to surrender another ceremonial honor, as officials prepare to formally ask the disgraced royal to give up his Freedom of the City of London in the latest blow to his already diminished public standing.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 66-year-old, who was stripped of royal duties and titles by King Charles in October 2025 over his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was granted the historic freedom in 2012 by virtue of patrimony, inheriting the right through his father, Prince Philip.
Andrew Windsor to Lose Another Title
The City of London Corporation has now confirmed it will write to Andrew inviting him to voluntarily relinquish the honor, following a review in March that concluded there is no legal mechanism to revoke it outright.
A spokesperson for the City of London Corporation outlined the position after the review, saying: "Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor received the freedom of the City of London in 2012 by virtue of patrimony, which is inherited as the child of a freeman and constitutes a legal right. Applications via patrimony are not considered or endorsed by our elected members, and there is no effective legal mechanism to remove this type of freedom.
"Elected members have today agreed to write to Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, inviting him to formally relinquish the freedom. They will consider the response received, if any, at a future meeting, and determine what action may be taken."
A source familiar with the discussions said the move reflects growing unease over letting Andrew keep the honor.
Having This Honor is 'No Longer Appropriate'
They added: "There is a clear feeling that continuing to hold this honor is no longer appropriate given the circumstances, and while they cannot strip it away, the expectation is that he should step aside voluntarily to avoid further reputational damage to the institution."
The Freedom of the City of London, believed to date back to 1237, was historically associated with the right to trade within the city and is now largely ceremonial, typically awarded to individuals nominated by corporation councillors. Andrew's siblings also hold the distinction, alongside public figures such as Sir Lenny Henry and Cate Blanchett.
Insiders say the symbolic weight of the title has become increasingly contentious.
One said, "This is about optics as much as anything else. The honor carries a sense of prestige and public trust, and there is concern that its association with Andrew undermines that in the current climate."
The renewed scrutiny follows similar action taken against Andrew in 2022, when he was stripped of the Freedom of the City of York, and more recently against his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, who was also removed from the York roll of honor earlier this year after a unanimous council vote.
Ferguson had originally received the title in 1987 following her marriage to Andrew, but councillors cited concerns over her association with Epstein, who died in 2019 at the age of 66, as grounds for revoking the status under Section 249 of the Local Government Act 1972.
Sources said the mounting pressure on Andrew reflects a broader shift in how institutions are responding to reputational risk.
One insider said: "There is far less tolerance now for figures whose presence might bring controversy or scrutiny, and organizations are taking proactive steps to distance themselves, even when their powers are limited.
"In this case, asking Andrew to relinquish the honor is seen as the strongest statement they can make within the constraints they are operating under."