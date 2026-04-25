EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake 'Locked in OCD-Spiral' of 'Constantly Searching Online Reactions to His Mortifying DWI Arrest'

The video, which quickly spread across social media, shows Timberlake being handcuffed and processed by officers in Sag Harbor, New York, including a widely circulated moment in which he attempts to identify himself by name.

Timberlake, who pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of driving while impaired in June 2024, was fined $500, ordered to complete 25 hours of community service, and had his license suspended. The resurgence of the footage has sparked renewed criticism and concern within his camp about the long-term impact on his reputation, as well as the strain on his personal life with wife Jessica Biel, 44, and their sons Silas, 11, and Phineas, five.

A source close to the situation described the singer's reaction to the viral clip as deeply distressing.

They told us: "Justin always knew that if that footage ever surfaced, it would explode online and be picked apart in brutal detail, and that is exactly what has happened. Watching it spread across every platform, turned into jokes and memes, has been incredibly difficult for him to process, and he feels a real sense of embarrassment and frustration that he could not stop it from becoming public."