EXCLUSIVE: One of the World's Biggest Girlband Singers 'In Absolute Tatters' as Thieves Steal Her Ill Twins' Medical Gear in Car Heist
April 25 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Jesy Nelson has been left "in absolute tatters" after thieves stole a car containing life-saving medical equipment for her seriously ill twin daughters, RadarOnline.com can reveal, prompting fears for the children's ongoing care and a desperate public appeal from the singer.
The 34-year-old former Little Mix star revealed her $135,000 black Defender was taken from the driveway of her home in Brentwood, Essex, in the early hours of Sunday, April 19.
Jesy Nelson's Desperate Plea
Nelson, who gave birth to her daughters Ocean Jade and Story Monroe, 11 months, in May 2025 following a high-risk pregnancy, said the vehicle contained essential hospital equipment required for the twins' treatment after they were diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 – a severe and rare genetic condition that affects muscle strength and movement.
The theft comes as Nelson is filming a spin-off of her Amazon Prime series documenting her daughters' diagnosis and care, as well as her separation from Zion Foster, with whom she shares the children. Nelson made an emotional plea for help in a video shared on social media, urging the public to assist in locating the vehicle.
She said, "My car got stolen off of my driveway in the early hours of this morning. If anyone sees a black defender Reg plate JJ73SSY… please, if any of you have seen or know of any information can you DM me or contact the police."
Nelson added: "I have so much of my girls' hospital equipment in that car that's really needed."
'Jesy is Completely Devastated'
A source close to the singer told us: "Jesy is completely devastated – this has shaken her to the core. That car was not just a luxury item; it was effectively part of her daughters' lifeline, and losing it in this way has left her feeling exposed and overwhelmed. This has basically left her in absolute tatters, and she's sickened at the thought anyone would do this once they saw the medical gear."
Those familiar with the situation said the theft has also heightened anxieties around the twins' health and the practical challenges of their care.
One insider said: "The equipment inside that vehicle is not easily replaceable at short notice, and it plays a crucial role in managing the girls' condition day to day. Jesy is doing everything she can to stay strong, but the reality is this has thrown her into a deeply stressful situation where time and access to the right resources are absolutely critical."
Nelson, who rose to fame after winning The X Factor in 2011 as part of Little Mix, has remained a prominent figure in British pop culture since launching her solo career, and is regarded as one of the world's biggest girlband performers.
Jesy Nelson Talks Parenthood
In recent months, however, her focus has shifted almost entirely to her family following the twins' diagnosis and the breakdown of her relationship with Foster after four years together, several months after their engagement.
Earlier this year, Nelson spoke candidly about the challenges of co-parenting while navigating such circumstances.
She said: "We're doing good, we're doing good. It's been tough. I'm not going to bulls--- you. It's been really tough. And I think that's understandable with everything that we've gone through. But we're just cracking on, and we're getting on with it, and our girls are our focus. They're happy, and they're doing really well, and that's all we can ask for as their parents."
But friends say the latest incident has compounded what has already been an extraordinarily difficult period for the singer, as she continues to balance public life with the demands of caring for two young children with complex medical needs.
One said, "Jesy has been holding everything together for her girls, but this has knocked her sideways. Her only concern right now is getting that equipment back or replaced as quickly as possible so their care is not disrupted."