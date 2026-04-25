EXCLUSIVE: One of the World's Biggest Girlband Singers 'In Absolute Tatters' as Thieves Steal Her Ill Twins' Medical Gear in Car Heist

Nelson, who gave birth to her daughters Ocean Jade and Story Monroe, 11 months, in May 2025 following a high-risk pregnancy, said the vehicle contained essential hospital equipment required for the twins' treatment after they were diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 – a severe and rare genetic condition that affects muscle strength and movement.

The theft comes as Nelson is filming a spin-off of her Amazon Prime series documenting her daughters' diagnosis and care, as well as her separation from Zion Foster, with whom she shares the children. Nelson made an emotional plea for help in a video shared on social media, urging the public to assist in locating the vehicle.

She said, "My car got stolen off of my driveway in the early hours of this morning. If anyone sees a black defender Reg plate JJ73SSY… please, if any of you have seen or know of any information can you DM me or contact the police."

Nelson added: "I have so much of my girls' hospital equipment in that car that's really needed."