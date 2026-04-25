Katie Couric Says She Feels 'Terrible' for Matt Lauer Accuser Brooke Nevils — 'She's Very Brave'

Couric, 69, said she feels deep compassion for Nevils, who accused Lauer of rape in her 2020 memoir, Unspeakable Things: Silence, Shame and the Stories We Choose to Believe.

"I feel terrible for her," Couric told Page Six while attending the City Harvest Presents The 2026 Gala: Shaken, Not Stirred.

Although she admitted she hasn't read the full book, Couric said she did read an excerpt, and what she saw left an impression.

"I think she's very brave to write the book," she added.