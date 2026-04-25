Katie Couric Says She Feels 'Terrible' for Matt Lauer Accuser Brooke Nevils — 'She's Very Brave'
April 25 2026, Published 1:50 p.m. ET
Katie Couric spoke out about the allegations against her former "Today" show co-host Matt Lauer and the woman at the center of them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The veteran journalist made clear where her sympathy lies, praising accuser Brooke Nevils for coming forward with her story.
'I Feel Terrible for Her'
Couric, 69, said she feels deep compassion for Nevils, who accused Lauer of rape in her 2020 memoir, Unspeakable Things: Silence, Shame and the Stories We Choose to Believe.
"I feel terrible for her," Couric told Page Six while attending the City Harvest Presents The 2026 Gala: Shaken, Not Stirred.
Although she admitted she hasn't read the full book, Couric said she did read an excerpt, and what she saw left an impression.
"I think she's very brave to write the book," she added.
Inside Brooke Nevils' Allegations
Nevils, a former NBC News employee, alleged that Lauer anally raped her while they were covering the Sochi Olympics in 2014.
In her memoir, she also claimed Lauer later raped her in his office at NBC's "Today" show headquarters.
Nevils filed a formal complaint with the network in 2017, prompting an internal investigation. Several other women also came forward with their own allegations of sexual misconduct against the longtime anchor.
Lauer was fired by NBC within 24 hours of Nevils' complaint becoming public.
Couric Reflects on 'Today' Show Memories
Despite the controversy surrounding her former co-anchor, Couric spoke warmly about her own experience on the "Today" show, where she worked alongside Lauer from 1997 to 2006.
"I will always have the happiest memories of my 15 years on the 'Today' show," she said. "It's one of the best jobs in television news because there is so much variety."
Couric acknowledged the demanding schedule but said the early mornings helped foster a close-knit environment among staff.
"The hours aren't easy," she explained, noting that waking up at 3 a.m. created a "familial environment... It's really unlike anything else."
Couric Sounds Off on Trump
This comes as Couric also weighed in on the current political climate ahead of the White House Correspondents' Dinner, taking aim at Donald Trump during a candid conversation with The Bulwark on Instagram.
"We've got this president who trashes the press, who insults reporters on a daily basis — especially female reporters, but really all reporters — who has no respect for the First Amendment," she said.
Couric also pointed to what she described as an "incongruity" in Trump's treatment of the press.
"The incongruity of a room chock-a-block full of journalists and this guy who hates them and insults them and yet craves their approval," Couric added. "It is going to be so weird, isn't it?"