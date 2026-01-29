Matt Lauer Accuser Brands Disgraced 'Today' Anchor a 'Monster' and Recalls Alleged Rape in Disturbing Tell-All – 'It Hurt to Remember'

Nevils, who was working as an NBC talent assistant for the Sochi Olympics at the time, had been drinking with Lauer's co-worker and her "longtime boss and mentor," Meredith Vieira, when Lauer joined them, according to an excerpt from her upcoming book posted by The Cut.

After she found herself "drunk and alone," Nevils claims Lauer "insist[ed] on having a--- s--" in a "spinning room" with her body "unsteady" and her mind "blurred [and] frantic."

"I would never have used the word 'rape' to describe what happened [next]," Nevils writes. "Even now, I hear 'rape' and think of masked strangers in dark alleys. … It would take years – and a national reckoning with sexual harassment and assault – before I called what happened to me assault."

Nevils states that at the time she had "no idea what to call what happened other than weird and humiliating. But then there was the pain, which was undeniable. It hurt to walk. It hurt to sit. It hurt to remember."