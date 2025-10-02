EXCLUSIVE: Matt Lauer's Juicy Revenge Tell-all Plans — Disgraced NBC Host Ready to Make a Comeback Nearly a Decade After Sexual Harassment Allegations Destroyed His Career

According to an insider, Lauer has had some "promising conversations" with the streaming bosses and podcast owners he's been schmoozing over lunch in the Hamptons.

"While no deals have materialized, Matt's most lucrative option right now is to tell his side of the story," said the insider.

"Publishers have shown a keen interest – especially if he's willing to call people out, which he absolutely is. Love him or hate him, Matt's seen it all," added the source, who predicted: "He's got so much dirt that will make for compelling reading."