EXCLUSIVE: Matt Lauer's Juicy Revenge Tell-all Plans — Disgraced NBC Host Ready to Make a Comeback Nearly a Decade After Sexual Harassment Allegations Destroyed His Career
Oct. 2 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Matt Lauer has spent years trying to make a comeback in the wake of his sexual misconduct scandal, but with no networks biting, the former Today cohost has decided to take another route to earn income: write a juicy tell-all, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Disgraced Lauer, 67, hasn't worked in close to a decade. His life imploded in 2017 when he was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by a colleague.
Matt Ready For Revenge
Additional allegations quickly emerged involving multiple women – at least 10 current or former NBC colleagues – detailing lewd comments, sexual harassment and power abuses.
He issued a public apology, and while he didn't accept all of the allegations, he recognized some aspects were harmful to others and deserving of regret.
According to an insider, Lauer has had some "promising conversations" with the streaming bosses and podcast owners he's been schmoozing over lunch in the Hamptons.
"While no deals have materialized, Matt's most lucrative option right now is to tell his side of the story," said the insider.
"Publishers have shown a keen interest – especially if he's willing to call people out, which he absolutely is. Love him or hate him, Matt's seen it all," added the source, who predicted: "He's got so much dirt that will make for compelling reading."
Ready To Profit Off Spilling Secrets
With countless colleagues allegedly icing him out – including longtime coanchor Katie Couric, whom he worked beside from 1997 to 2006 – Matt has "no reason" to hold back, a longtime pal said.
"He feels betrayed by so many people. These are people he thought were real friends, and the moment he was in trouble they turned their backs completely. To him, that's unforgivable.
"He wants revenge, and if he can profit off spilling their secrets, then all the better."