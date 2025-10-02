EXCLUSIVE: Diana Ross, 81, Health Fears Erupt After Iconic Singer Abruptly Cancels Cruise Ship Performance for Unknown Reason
Oct. 2 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Diana Ross pulled out of an appearance as the "Godmother" of a new Royal Caribbean cruise ship, leading some fans to wonder what's wrong with the 81-year-old Baby Love legend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Fears For Diana
Pals said Ross has been burning the candle at both ends preparing for her Beautiful Love tour, and she simply may have needed rest.
"No reason was given for her pulling out of a performance aboard the Royal Caribbean cruise ship, but she's known as being a workaholic and was obviously trying to cram this show into her already very busy schedule," said an insider.
Diana Never Stops Working
"She never stops or takes long enough breaks. Her calendar has been jam-packed for decades, and she's formidable in that respect. But at the same time she's only human. It's taken a toll on her, and that's presumably why she cancelled.
"She probably just really needs to recharge her batteries."
After the news broke, a rep for Ross confirmed her canceling to People citing "unforeseen circumstances."