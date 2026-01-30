Ann Curry Praises Matt Lauer's 'Brave' Rape Accuser Ahead of Bombshell Memoir Release — 'I Remember Her as Good-hearted and Credible'

Nevils had worked as a news producer at the network for over 10-years when she filed a complaint against Lauer in 2017, accusing him of anally raping her at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, which he denied. Lauer was subsequently fired in November 2017, and Nevils never returned to her role after taking a leave of absence.

Her memoir, entitled Unspeakable Things: Silence, Shame, and the Stories We Choose to Believe, about her experience coming forward with the allegations, will be released on February 3. In anticipation of the memoir's release, Curry issued a strong statement of support for her Nevils.

"I remember Brooke as good-hearted and credible, with great potential," Curry told People. "She is also brave."