Ann Curry Praises Matt Lauer's 'Brave' Rape Accuser Ahead of Bombshell Memoir Release — 'I Remember Her as Good-hearted and Credible'

Ann Curry has issued another statement of support for Matt Lauer's accuser, Brooke Nevils.

Jan. 30 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

Ann Curry has publicly praised Matt Lauer's sexual assault accuser, Brooke Nevils, ahead of the release of the former NBC employee's experience with the disgraced Today show co-host, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nevils, 41, was hailed as a "brave" and "good-hearted" person by Curry, 69, who worked alongside Lauer, 68, for more than 15 years and served as his Today co-anchor from 2010 to 2011.

Nevils had worked as a news producer at the network for over 10-years when she filed a complaint against Lauer in 2017, accusing him of anally raping her at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, which he denied. Lauer was subsequently fired in November 2017, and Nevils never returned to her role after taking a leave of absence.

Her memoir, entitled Unspeakable Things: Silence, Shame, and the Stories We Choose to Believe, about her experience coming forward with the allegations, will be released on February 3. In anticipation of the memoir's release, Curry issued a strong statement of support for her Nevils.

"I remember Brooke as good-hearted and credible, with great potential," Curry told People. "She is also brave."

This isn't the first time Curry has publicly sided with Nevils, as well as other women who came forward with sexual assault allegations against Lauer.

Within six-months of Lauer being fired from NBC over the scandal, Curry recalled going to network executives in 2012 after a female employee told her she was "sexually harassed physically" by Lauer.

"A woman approached me and asked me tearfully if I could help her," Curry told the outlet. "She was afraid of losing her job. I believed her.

"I told management they had a problem and they needed to keep an eye on him and how he deals with women."

"Brooke Nevils is a credible young woman of good character," Curry wrote in a 2019 X post after Nevils shared her story for Ronan Farrow's Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators.

"She came to NBC News an eager and guileless 20-something, brimming with talent," the post continued. "I believe she is telling the truth. And that breaks my heart."

Nevils has also issued a statement sharing her reasons for writing the memoir ahead of its release.

She confessed, "This isn’t the kind of book that anyone dreams of writing," in a press release for Unspeakable Things. "But it is the book I needed when I felt alone, worthless, and afraid to ask these questions out loud."

"I understand why messy stories like my own are so hard to believe, because I found them hard to believe myself when I was a journalist," Nevils continued. "With sexual harassment and assault, we see the messy gray areas as red flags when they're more often the reality."

Lauer's accuser said she "spent years" working on her memoir so "others can be better informed than I was, make better choices than I did and have better options than I had."

"I've lived the gray area," she added. "As long as we're afraid to talk honestly about it, we leave ourselves unprepared to navigate it. It's time for that to change."

