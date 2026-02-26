EXCLUSIVE: No Tomorrow for Fired 'Today' Anchor Matt Lauer — Accuser's Tell-All Derails Plans for Disgraced Newsman's TV Comeback

Disgraced newsman Matt Lauer has been itching to return to TV since getting axed from Today in 2017 – but a bombshell memoir from the alleged sex creep's rape accuser has dashed his dreams, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"This is a real hammer blow for Matt," an insider confided. "The timing is terrible as he started the year bragging how he's finally making headway with his comeback and that all those years of keeping his head down have finally paid off.

"He was caught totally off guard by this tell-all, and it's got him in that familiar position of frantically doing damage control and insisting the encounter was totally consensual."