Katie Couric Blasts Donald Trump Ahead of White House Correspondents' Dinner for 'Trashing' Reporters While Craving Their Approval

Speaking candidly with The Bulwark on Instagram, Couric pointed to what she described as an "incongruity" between Donald Trump, who regularly attacks the press, and the setting of a room filled with journalists.

"We've got this president who trashes the press, who insults reporters on a daily basis — especially female reporters, but really all reporters — who has no respect for the First Amendment," she said.

She continued by highlighting the unusual dynamic of the event itself, noting the tension between criticism and validation.

"The incongruity of a room chock-a-block full of journalists and this guy who hates them and insults them and yet craves their approval," Couric added. "It is going to be so weird, isn't it?"