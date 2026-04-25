Katie Couric Blasts Donald Trump Ahead of White House Correspondents' Dinner for 'Trashing' Reporters While Craving Their Approval
April 25 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET
Veteran journalist Katie Couric sounded off ahead of one of Washington's most high-profile media events, and she's not holding back, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As anticipation builds for the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner, Couric called out what she sees as a glaring contradiction at the center of the current political climate.
Calling Out 'Incongruity'
Speaking candidly with The Bulwark on Instagram, Couric pointed to what she described as an "incongruity" between Donald Trump, who regularly attacks the press, and the setting of a room filled with journalists.
"We've got this president who trashes the press, who insults reporters on a daily basis — especially female reporters, but really all reporters — who has no respect for the First Amendment," she said.
She continued by highlighting the unusual dynamic of the event itself, noting the tension between criticism and validation.
"The incongruity of a room chock-a-block full of journalists and this guy who hates them and insults them and yet craves their approval," Couric added. "It is going to be so weird, isn't it?"
Oval Office Snub Sparks Backlash
Her remarks come amid renewed scrutiny over Trump's treatment of female reporters, including a recent Oval Office moment that quickly went viral.
During a press conference, a CBS News reporter attempted to ask a question about international tensions before being cut off mid-sentence.
As the exchange unfolded, Trump appeared to gesture dismissively, signaling for the reporter to be moved along before she could finish.
The brief interaction sparked immediate backlash online, with critics pointing to it as yet another example of what they describe as a pattern of brushing off women in the press corps.
'Quiet, Piggy' Remark Raises Eyebrows
The incident followed other controversial exchanges that have fueled similar criticism.
When pressed about his past ties to Jeffrey Epstein during a separate exchange, Trump snapped at a female reporter, telling her: "Quiet, quiet, piggy," rather than addressing the question directly.
Personal Jabs and Public Feuds
Trump has also been called out for remarks that veer away from policy entirely.
In one instance, he appeared to comment on a reporter's appearance instead of her question, telling aides he preferred simply "watching her talk."
In another exchange, he took aim at CNN's Kaitlan Collins, remarking on her demeanor rather than engaging with her reporting.
"She's a young woman. I don't think I've ever seen you smile," he said about Collins.
His long-running feud with Maggie Haberman has also escalated publicly, with Trump launching personal attacks on the veteran journalist in posts on Truth Social while accusing her of unfavorable coverage.
"Maggot Hagerman, just another SLEAZEBAG writer for The Failing New York Times, insists on writing false stories about me," he wrote.