EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Nanny Nightmare Laid Bare – Why Working for Demanding Duchess is Bad News for Burned-Out Babysitters

Spoiled royals Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle are known for being insufferable bosses – RadarOnline.com can reveal, the entitled aristocrats have lost about 25 executive employees in just the past few years.

But sources said that's nothing compared to the number of nannies and other household staff they've chewed through.

"You only hear about the professional positions, but the [number of] household staff departures is much higher," said royal expert Kinsey Schofield. "It actually became kind of comical because during a certain period, it felt like every week there was... someone new who left."