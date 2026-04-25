EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Nanny Nightmare Laid Bare – Why Working for Demanding Duchess is Bad News for Burned-Out Babysitters
April 25 2026, Published 10:50 a.m. ET
Spoiled royals Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle are known for being insufferable bosses – RadarOnline.com can reveal, the entitled aristocrats have lost about 25 executive employees in just the past few years.
But sources said that's nothing compared to the number of nannies and other household staff they've chewed through.
"You only hear about the professional positions, but the [number of] household staff departures is much higher," said royal expert Kinsey Schofield. "It actually became kind of comical because during a certain period, it felt like every week there was... someone new who left."
Nannies Allege Brutal Sussex Work Environment
Though a rep for the couple says our report is "untrue," Schofield said working for the Sussexes is beyond brutal.
"I spent a lot of time with Meghan, and the way she treated me can only be described as dehumanizing," a former nanny told Schofield. "Her mask dropped after six weeks."
The rampaging royal couple reportedly burned through three nannies before they even got to America. And while one babysitter has remained with them for five years, Schofield said the family also has two additional nannies and a rotating cast of suffering support crew that are at their beck and call at all times.
Expert Slams Meghan’s ‘Working Mom’ Claim
Another royal expert, Bronte Coy, slammed Markle for calling herself a "working parent," given her endlessly replenished brigade of babysitters.
"I have a son, but when I hear people from positions of great privilege – where they can afford nannies and a LOT of help – go on and on... about the working mum thing, I find that a little bit grating," Coy said.
The duo, who ditched the U.K. in 2020 to embark on a now-sputtering mission to conquer Hollywood, require their nannies to work at least 50 hours a week – and only top candidates need apply! In order to qualify to look after Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, applicants must have a college degree and a minimum of five years' experience.
They must live 20 minutes or less from the Sussexes' $14.65million manse, sign a no-cell-phones-while-driving pledge, have a CPR certification, be a competent swimmer and preferably speak Spanish or French.
'People Are Sick of Them'
"The family is looking for someone who is warm, professional, intuitive and experienced," the want ad also specified.
"A team player who can collaborate easily with others in the home and navigate the needs of the family with confidence and care."
News of their domestic disasters comes as the Sussexes become increasingly isolated from the Hollywood elite, who seem to be avoiding them at all costs.
"They've worn through any goodwill they had" when they first arrived, an insider said. "People in L.A. are sick of them."