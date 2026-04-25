EXCLUSIVE: Pope Declares War on Satan! How the Vatican is Building an Army of Expert Exorcists

According to reports emerging from the Vatican, the mysterious International Association of Exorcists (AIE) gave the terrifying warning of Lucifer's growing sway to Chicago -born Leo in a March 13 papal powwow in Rome .

Satanism is on the rise around the world, claims a shadowy cabal of Christian clerics who gave Pope Leo XIV the chilling warning that an army of exorcists is needed to battle the onrushing wave of demonic evil, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During the private audience, the AIE's top two clerics – Bishop Karel Orlita and Father Francesco Bamonte – warned the pontiff about ominous and "increasingly widespread" incidents of demonic influence, as well as the "unprecedented challenges" facing priests.

"People are being "seriously affected by the extraordinary action of the devil as a result of their involvement in occult sects," they told Leo – adding that a trained exorcist is needed in every parish.

Sources said the dire meeting took place in the hallowed halls of the Vatican's Apostolic Palace, the seat of Roman Catholic administrative power and home to the pope's private quarters.