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Home > Exclusives > Cher
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EXCLUSIVE: Cher in Shock – How Diva Has Been Left Reeling After Discovering She Has a Granddaughter

cher shock diva discovers granddaughter family reveal
Source: MEGA

Cher is in shock as the diva discovers she has a granddaughter in family reveal.

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April 25 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Cher was "stunned" after recently learning she has a 15-year-old granddaughter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"The girl actually has lived near Cher in Malibu for years," shared the source.

The singer, 79, was first told in 2021 about rumors that the teenager existed, but it wasn't until last year that Cher found out it was true, claimed the source.

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Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Cher reportedly learned in 2024 that Elijah Blue Allman's teenage daughter, first mentioned in 2021, is her granddaughter.

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The girl is said to be the daughter of the pop star's troubled son Elijah Blue Allman, who is currently languishing in a jail cell after cops busted him on trespassing and break-in charges in late February/early March.

The source revealed: "Elijah first told Cher about this in 2021. Cher apparently knew that she had a potential grandchild but didn't know it was true until recently, as she's had contact with the mother.

"Elijah has known for the whole time – the whole 15 years – but only decided to tell people in 2021 when he was having issues."

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Source: MEGA

Allman allegedly kept his daughter away from Cher due to their strained relationship.

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The insider added: "He's met her and there are pictures of the pair together.

"Elijah has never wanted his mom to be in the kid's life because of their damaged relationship. He wanted to protect [his daughter] from Cher."

Cher has had a strained relationship with Elijah, her son with second husband Gregg Allman, to whom she was married for four years.

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Source: Steven Bergman / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Cher has long faced a rocky relationship with her son, Elijah, whom she shares with late rocker Gregg Allman.

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The insider revealed: "Elijah is clearly in a terrible state right now. His life is completely out of control, and it's obvious he's in no condition to be a parent. He needs to look after himself now, try to avoid prison and then somehow get back on track."

The girl's mother is determined to protect her, said the source: "Elijah desperately needs help – even he would be hard-pressed to deny that. So until that happens, there's no sense in having him near his daughter."

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