EXCLUSIVE: Cher in Shock – How Diva Has Been Left Reeling After Discovering She Has a Granddaughter

The girl is said to be the daughter of the pop star's troubled son Elijah Blue Allman, who is currently languishing in a jail cell after cops busted him on trespassing and break-in charges in late February/early March.

The source revealed: "Elijah first told Cher about this in 2021. Cher apparently knew that she had a potential grandchild but didn't know it was true until recently, as she's had contact with the mother.

"Elijah has known for the whole time – the whole 15 years – but only decided to tell people in 2021 when he was having issues."