EXCLUSIVE: Barry Manilow's Deadly Addiction — Fears Spike as Cancer-Stricken Crooner Can't Drop His Vape Pipe

Despite being a heavy longtime smoker – he puffed away on cigarettes for 30 years before switching to e-cigs – the Copacabana crooner was shocked by his stage 1 lung cancer diagnosis in November.

He'd gone to the doctor about recent hip pain when his physician ordered MRIs that Manilow now says "saved his life." "I thought I might be dying," he admitted.

A surgery was quickly scheduled to remove part of his left lung, but that didn't stop the Mandy singer from vaping: On Dec. 17, seemingly days before docs cut him open, Manilow was photographed with a vape in his hand in Palm Springs, Calif.

"Smoking has always been his big way of calming down," explained the source, noting Manilow picked up the unhealthy addiction at age 9. "But everyone in his world is saying he's got to finally quit once and for all. If he doesn't, it's tantamount to signing his own death warrant."