EXCLUSIVE: Barry Manilow's Deadly Addiction — Fears Spike as Cancer-Stricken Crooner Can't Drop His Vape Pipe
April 25 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Showbiz legend Barry Manilow is struggling to kick his vaping habit after undergoing cancer surgery, RadarOnline.com has learned – and it has loved ones extremely concerned.
"If he can't find a way to put the pen down, it's only raising the chances that the cancer could come back again," a source said. "For Barry, that's a nightmare."
Shocking Cancer News
Despite being a heavy longtime smoker – he puffed away on cigarettes for 30 years before switching to e-cigs – the Copacabana crooner was shocked by his stage 1 lung cancer diagnosis in November.
He'd gone to the doctor about recent hip pain when his physician ordered MRIs that Manilow now says "saved his life." "I thought I might be dying," he admitted.
A surgery was quickly scheduled to remove part of his left lung, but that didn't stop the Mandy singer from vaping: On Dec. 17, seemingly days before docs cut him open, Manilow was photographed with a vape in his hand in Palm Springs, Calif.
"Smoking has always been his big way of calming down," explained the source, noting Manilow picked up the unhealthy addiction at age 9. "But everyone in his world is saying he's got to finally quit once and for all. If he doesn't, it's tantamount to signing his own death warrant."
Manilow’s ICU Ordeal Leaves Lasting Trauma
While the well-coiffed songwriter was fortunate not to require chemotherapy or radiation, he did spend seven harrowing days in the ICU post-operation, a week that traumatized Manilow has blocked from his memory.
The 6-foot star – who shriveled to just 128 pounds – admits he's still recovering months after posting a picture from his hospital bed on Jan. 2.
"I have to learn how to breathe again. Isn't that crazy?" laments Barry. "It's beyond frustrating."
Manilow’s Tour Plans Hang in Balance
Aside from his physical well-being, the situation continues to put his postponed arena tour and Las Vegas residency in limbo.
"Barry has so much left in life that he still wants to achieve," the source said. "He talks a good game about making healthier choices and walking through fire to avoid any risks in the future. Now more than ever, he needs to make good on his word – or face the potentially deadly consequences."