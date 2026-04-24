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Home > News > Cher

Cher's Family Heartbreak: Son Elijah Blue Allman Forced Into Treatment — As Iconic Singer Begs Court to Grant Temporary Conservatorship Over 49-Year-Old Following His Arrest

Photo of Cher, Elijah Blue Allman
Source: MEGA

Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman, is seeking help.

April 24 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET

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Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman, will enter a treatment facility following a series of troubling incidents and escalating concerns over his well-being, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 49-year-old musician’s move toward rehabilitation comes just days after a judge denied the pop icon’s request to place him under a temporary conservatorship, despite claims that he was "gravely disabled" and unable to manage his finances or properly care for himself.

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Eliijah Blue Allman is Battling Mental Health Issues

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Photo of Elijah Blue Allman and Cher
Source: MEGA

Allman's attorney filed documents stating he will enter treatment.

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As Radar previously reported, Cher alleged her son's long-standing struggles with drug dependency had reached a critical stage, warning in court filings that he was at serious risk and in need of immediate intervention.

However, the judge ultimately ruled there was not enough evidence to justify emergency control over his estate at this time.

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Elijah Blue Allman's Troubled Spiral

Photo of Eliijah Blue Allman
Source: MEGA

The 49-year-old is said to be 'gravely disabled.'

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Allman's situation has continued to spiral in recent months, with the singer-songwriter facing multiple legal issues tied to alleged incidents in New Hampshire. Reports indicate he was arrested on accusations including assault, trespassing, and burglary, adding to growing concerns surrounding his mental stability.

Court documents have also revealed that Allman had previously been held in a psychiatric facility as part of efforts to evaluate and restore his mental competency while his legal cases move forward.

Now, his decision to enter a treatment facility signals a potential turning point, as those close to him continue to push for stability following months of troubling headlines and ongoing court battles.

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Photo of Cher
Source: MEGA

Cher is believed to be distraught over the news of her troubled son.

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Cher’s concern over her son’s downward spiral has been building behind the scenes, with sources and court filings painting a picture of a desperate mother trying to step in as his struggles worsened. As Radar reported, the legendary singer previously warned Allman was unable to care for himself amid ongoing substance abuse issues, a claim that ultimately fell short in court when her conservatorship bid was denied the first time.

Still, the attempt underscored just how serious Cher believed the situation had become, with those close to the family suggesting her fears had only intensified in recent weeks.

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Eliijah Blue Allman 15 Year Old Daughter

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Eliijah Blue Allman and Cher
Source: MEGA

Eliijah Blue Allman has hidden daughter from Mom Cher

The latest development also comes as Allman’s personal life has drawn renewed attention in recent weeks. As Radar previously reported, the musician was linked to a shocking family revelation involving a previously undisclosed situation that further complicated an already strained dynamic within Cher’s inner circle.

While details surrounding the child remain limited, the discovery added another layer of urgency to ongoing concerns about Allman’s stability and decision-making.

For now, Allman’s entry into treatment may offer a path forward, but questions remain about whether it will be enough to stabilize his increasingly volatile situation.

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