Cher's Family Heartbreak: Son Elijah Blue Allman Forced Into Treatment — As Iconic Singer Begs Court to Grant Temporary Conservatorship Over 49-Year-Old Following His Arrest

Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman, will enter a treatment facility following a series of troubling incidents and escalating concerns over his well-being, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 49-year-old musician’s move toward rehabilitation comes just days after a judge denied the pop icon’s request to place him under a temporary conservatorship, despite claims that he was "gravely disabled" and unable to manage his finances or properly care for himself.