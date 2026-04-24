EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Accused of 'Absolutely Begging for Positive Online Publicity' Amid Latest 'Pathetic and Exploitative' Brand Move

The collection includes two candles priced at $63 each, inspired by her children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, with their royal titles referenced in promotional materials.

Signature Candle No. 506 marks Archie's May 6 birthdate, while Signature Candle No. 604 reflects Lilibet's June 4 birthday.

Ahead of the April 22 release, gift boxes valued at around $155 were distributed to selected US-based influencers, including Carly, who has more than 460,000 Instagram followers, and Kristina Zias, who has nearly 350,000 followers.

The move has prompted criticism, with suggestions Markle is attempting to shape online narratives through carefully targeted promotion.

One source familiar with the reaction said: "There is a growing perception that this is an absolutely desperate ploy to generate favorable coverage by placing products directly into the hands of influencers who can amplify positive messaging – it comes across as her begging for positive coverage as part of a calculated attempt to reset the narrative around her brand."