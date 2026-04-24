EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Accused of 'Absolutely Begging for Positive Online Publicity' Amid Latest 'Pathetic and Exploitative' Brand Move
April 24 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is facing accusations of "begging for positive online publicity" after sending curated gift boxes to influencers in a bid to promote her latest lifestyle products, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex launched a new "Mother's Day Edit" through her As Ever brand on April 20, shortly after returning to her home in Montecito following a widely debated tour of Australia with her husband, Prince Harry, 41.
Meghan Markle Releases Tributes to Children
The collection includes two candles priced at $63 each, inspired by her children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, with their royal titles referenced in promotional materials.
Signature Candle No. 506 marks Archie's May 6 birthdate, while Signature Candle No. 604 reflects Lilibet's June 4 birthday.
Ahead of the April 22 release, gift boxes valued at around $155 were distributed to selected US-based influencers, including Carly, who has more than 460,000 Instagram followers, and Kristina Zias, who has nearly 350,000 followers.
The move has prompted criticism, with suggestions Markle is attempting to shape online narratives through carefully targeted promotion.
One source familiar with the reaction said: "There is a growing perception that this is an absolutely desperate ploy to generate favorable coverage by placing products directly into the hands of influencers who can amplify positive messaging – it comes across as her begging for positive coverage as part of a calculated attempt to reset the narrative around her brand."
'It Feels a Bit Pathetic'
Another insider added: "The scale and timing of the outreach suggests a degree of urgency – it feels as though there is a concerted push to flood social media with supportive content, using gifts and curated experiences to encourage endorsements at a time when scrutiny has been intense.
"It feels a bit pathetic and almost exploitative of influencers' platforms, as they'll feel obliged to give positive posts after getting freebies."
Influencers who received the packages shared glimpses of the contents online, including gourmet chocolates from Los Angeles-based brand Compartés and a handwritten note from Meghan.
In the message, she reflected on motherhood and the inspiration behind the scents.
Markle said: "I developed the scents over the last year so that every note melded together to take me right back to a special memory with them."
She added, "I can light the candle, close my eyes, and I'm right there. The memorable moments of motherhood."
As Ever Expands Lifestyle Range
The As Ever collection represents an expansion into fragrance and lifestyle products, with Markle previously describing the brand's ambition as bringing "beauty and ease" into everyday life.
The platform also offers bundled packages, including sets featuring candles, chocolates, and branded accessories, as part of its broader commercial strategy.
However, the influencer campaign comes amid ongoing debate about the duchess' approach to monetization.
Critics have pointed to ventures including a partnership with a fashion platform where Markle earns commission on clothing sales, as evidence of an increasingly commercialized public profile.
One source said: "There is a clear impression that a considerable amount of time and energy is now being devoted to shaping how Meghan is perceived, particularly in the digital space. The decision to engage influencers so directly highlights just how important online sentiment has become to her broader strategy – it suggests a deliberate attempt to cultivate supportive coverage and steer the conversation in a far more favorable direction."
The launch also follows Markle's appearance at a high-profile Sydney event linked to her "Her Best Life" retreat, where attendees paid substantial sums for access to a Q&A session and personal interactions.
During the event, she reflected on her experiences in the public eye and the challenges of navigating criticism, telling the audience that much of the negativity directed at her stemmed from others' "projections."