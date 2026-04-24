'Please Don't Be Stupid': UFO Researcher's Chilling Last Words Before His Death at 53 Revealed — Fueling Questions Over Missing or Deceased Scientists

Wilcock's death is the latest in a string of UFO experts and scientists who have mysteriously died or gone missing. He had been a powerful and well-known voice in the community.

He was a New York Times bestselling author who penned five nonfiction books about extraterrestrial life. Wilcock was also a frequent guest on the History Channel's popular series, Ancient Aliens, for which he wrote the official companion book.

Wilcock’s shocking death has only fueled confusion, as stunned fans pointed to a haunting YouTube livestream he recorded just hours earlier, where he warned viewers not to be "stupid” and insisted there was no coming back after death.

"You don't get to resurrect. If you lay down your life, you're done. So, please don't do that. Please don't be stupid," The Ascension Mysteries author begged on his channel that boasted 529,000 subscribers. "It's something you never want to have to go through. And uh again, you know, natural is the only way to go."