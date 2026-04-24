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Home > News > science

'Please Don't Be Stupid': UFO Researcher's Chilling Last Words Before His Death at 53 Revealed — Fueling Questions Over Missing or Deceased Scientists

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Source: David Wilcock | Divine Cosmos/YouTube

Prominent UFO researched David Wilcock warned against suicide before killing himself.

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April 24 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

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A prominent UFO researcher and author who died by suicide had previously spoken out strongly against the act, a chilling contradiction that has stunned his fans, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

There was little ambiguity surrounding David Wilcock’s death, as the 53-year-old fatally shot himself in front of responding officers on April 20, after a 911 call reported a man in the throes of a "mental health crisis."

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'If You Lay Down Your Life, You're Done'

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Photo of David Wilcock
Source: David Wilcock | Divine Cosmos/YouTube

Hours before his death, David Wilcock said the only way to die was 'naturally' and not by suicide.

Wilcock's death is the latest in a string of UFO experts and scientists who have mysteriously died or gone missing. He had been a powerful and well-known voice in the community.

He was a New York Times bestselling author who penned five nonfiction books about extraterrestrial life. Wilcock was also a frequent guest on the History Channel's popular series, Ancient Aliens, for which he wrote the official companion book.

Wilcock’s shocking death has only fueled confusion, as stunned fans pointed to a haunting YouTube livestream he recorded just hours earlier, where he warned viewers not to be "stupid” and insisted there was no coming back after death.

"You don't get to resurrect. If you lay down your life, you're done. So, please don't do that. Please don't be stupid," The Ascension Mysteries author begged on his channel that boasted 529,000 subscribers. "It's something you never want to have to go through. And uh again, you know, natural is the only way to go."

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Timeline of Events Leading to David Wilcock's Death

Photo of David Wilcock
Source: David Wilcock | Divine Cosmos/YouTube

David Wilcock killed himself 20 minutes after calling 911.

Colorado's Boulder County Sheriff's Department released a timeline of what happened the morning of Wilcock's death to the public.

On April 20 at 10:44 am local time, a man who identified himself as the UFO expert called the county's communications center and told the operator, "I need to leave," and "I will be to the left of the house."

Wilcock chillingly opened up about mounting health woes and financial stress during the call, but refused to say whether he was armed or planning to harm himself.

Roughly 20 minutes later, deputies closed in on the home as the situation spiraled. In a haunting final moment, he told the 911 operator, "I’m sorry to put you through this," before abruptly hanging up.

Shortly after, he shot himself in front of responding officers.

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David Wilcock Claimed He Was 'Not Suicidal at All'

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Source: MEGA

Nearly a dozen UFO experts and scientists have died or vanished in the last four years.

Fans of Wilcock claimed the suicide couldn't have been real, pointing to a 2022 social media post from the paranormal writer that read: "I plan on LIVING. Not suicidal at all. Just concerned about what happens when you prove God is real."

On his final YouTube Livestream that lasted 3 hours and 33 minutes, Wilcock declared, "Every day that I have on Earth is a gift and a blessing. And I'm very grateful for that because, frankly, people are disappearing. Scientists are going missing now."

A pattern has emerged, with as many as 10 to 12 scientists linked to nuclear, aerospace and defense programs mysteriously dying or vanishing between 2022 and 2026, fueling fears of a shadowy and sinister trend.

The House Oversight Committee launched a formal probe into the situation this week.

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said his administration will 'look at' the missing and dead scientists.

Wilcock went on to call the disappearances and deaths of those with access to sensitive U.S. scientific information "a little bit scary" and went on to note how President Donald Trump had even addressed the topic.

"They're going to investigate this. The president himself is saying they're going to look into this and see if anything's going on," Wilcock claimed.

Trump said it seemed to be a strange "coincidence" but acknowledged, "we're going to look at it."

The outspoken extraterrestrial theorist's family said Wilcock suffered from "a long struggle with depression and overwhelming financial debt" following his passing.

The family hopes his loss "encourages more focused attention to mental health care access."

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