EXCLUSIVE: Cher Lovechild Shocker — How Diva Was Bowled Over By Recently Discovering She Has Secret 15-Year-Old Granddaughter

Blindsided Cher was "shocked" after recently discovering she has a 15-year-old granddaughter – a secret that was kept from her for over a decade, a source exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

The singer, 79, who played a glam granny in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, was first told in 2021 about rumors that the teenager existed, but it wasn't until last year that Cher found out it was true, claimed the source.

The girl – who lives only a stone's throw from Cher's Malibu home in California – is said to be the daughter of the pop star's troubled son Elijah Blue Allman, who is currently languishing in a jail cell after cops busted him on trespassing and break-in charges in late February/early March.