EXCLUSIVE: Cher Lovechild Shocker — How Diva Was Bowled Over By Recently Discovering She Has Secret 15-Year-Old Granddaughter
April 23 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Blindsided Cher was "shocked" after recently discovering she has a 15-year-old granddaughter – a secret that was kept from her for over a decade, a source exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
The singer, 79, who played a glam granny in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, was first told in 2021 about rumors that the teenager existed, but it wasn't until last year that Cher found out it was true, claimed the source.
The girl – who lives only a stone's throw from Cher's Malibu home in California – is said to be the daughter of the pop star's troubled son Elijah Blue Allman, who is currently languishing in a jail cell after cops busted him on trespassing and break-in charges in late February/early March.
Cher Learns of Secret Grandchild
The source revealed: "Elijah first told Cher about this in 2021. Cher apparently knew that she had a potential grandchild but didn't know it was true until recently, as she's had contact with the mother.
"Elijah has known for the whole time – the whole 15 years – but only decided to tell people in 2021 when he was having issues."
He's met her and there are pictures of the pair together, according to the source.
"Elijah has never wanted his mom to be in the kid's life because of their damaged relationship. He wanted to protect [his daughter] from Cher."
Cher’s Past Comments Resurface Amid Drama
In 2018 – three years before rumors started – Cher said on the press tour for the Mamma Mia! sequel: "I don't have any grandchildren. I wish I did, I really do. I once poured my gran's perfume down the toilet and all she did was laugh and say, 'Oh isn't she adorable, what a funny thing.'"
Cher has had a strained relationship with Allman, her son with second husband Gregg Allman, to whom she was married for four years.
The troubled scion, who will turn 50 this year, is currently being held by police in New Hampshire after being arrested for allegedly breaking into a home after previously being busted trespassing in the same neighborhood. He was arraigned on March 2.
Elijah Spiraling as Addiction Struggles Deepen
Revealed the source: "Elijah is clearly in a terrible state right now. His life is completely out of control, and it's obvious he's in no condition to be a parent. He needs to look after himself now, try to avoid prison and then somehow get back on track."
In the meantime, his kid's mom is protecting his daughter and keeping them apart, claimed the source.
In 2014, Elijah said that he started using drugs at 14 years old, and his struggles with addiction have played out in the public eye.
In September 2023, Elijah was reportedly spotted by staff at the Chateau Marmont hotel in L.A., looking "strung out" or "passed out" around the building.
Cher Battles Son in Court Fight
Days later, police arrived and escorted the musician away.
Cher was soon after embroiled in a highly emotional court case with her son, who appeared in the video for her 1989 hit If I Could Turn Back Time as a 12-year-old guitarist.
She tried to get a conservatorship order, placing herself in control of her 49-year-old son's finances.
Cher claimed Elijah is addicted to drugs and his physical and mental health problems have left him unable to manage his affairs.
Judge Rejects Cher’s Conservatorship Bid
But a judge at the Superior Court of Los Angeles County dismissed the application, saying she had "not been persuaded" by Cher's case.
The singer may have more control over the situation with Elijah's daughter, whom Cher is determined to protect, said the source.
"Elijah desperately needs help – even he would be hard-pressed to deny that," said the source. "So until that happens, there's no sense in having him near his daughter."