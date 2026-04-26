Sobbing Erika Kirk Rushed Out of White House Correspondents' Dinner as Gunfire Breaks Out — Months After Husband Charlie's Assassination
April 25 2026, Updated 10:39 p.m. ET
Erika Kirk was in tears as she was rushed to safety after shots were fired at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The mother-of-two lost her husband, right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, only seven months ago when he was assassinated during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University.
Erika Kirk in Tears
According to Fox News' Brian Kilmeade, Erika, 37, was found "traumatized under the table" after gunfire broke out at the Washington Hilton hotel, where the upscale event took place.
Kilmeade also confirmed that FBI Director Kash Patel was "with her for a second" following the shocking event.
In new video, a sobbing Erika appeared to say, "I just want to go home," as she was swiftly led out of a room by security.
Donald and Melania Trump Rushed Away
As Radar previously reported, panic erupted inside the Washington Hilton hotel when at least four shots went off at the highly-anticipated White House Correspondents' Dinner.
Donald and Melania Trump were quickly ushered to safety as Secret Service locked down the building.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also in attendance.
Shortly after the shooting, the POTUS, 79, took to his Truth Social platform and confirmed that law enforcement was able to apprehend the suspect.
"I have recommended that we 'LET THE SHOW GO ON' but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement," he continued. "They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again."
WH Event to Be 'Rescheduled' After Shooting
Despite his recommendations, the president was asked to leave the premises immediately for his own safety.
In a separate social media post, Trump confirmed that "the First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition."
"We will be speaking to you in a half an hour," he added. "I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days."
Trump Blasts 'Very Sick' Gunman After 'Traumatic' Shooting at White House Correspondents' Dinner — As Prez Shares Chilling Photo of Captured Shirtless Suspect
This comes nearly two years after Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire on the crowd at a Trump campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.
Although Crooks was located and killed by a Secret Service counter-sniper seconds after the attack began, one of the bullets grazed the president in the ear, mere millimeters away from doing serious damage.
While the POTUS was otherwise unharmed, rally attendee and firefighter Corey Comperatore was killed in the assassination attempt.