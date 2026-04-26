Sobbing Erika Kirk Rushed Out of White House Correspondents' Dinner as Gunfire Breaks Out — Months After Husband Charlie's Assassination

As Radar previously reported, panic erupted inside the Washington Hilton hotel when at least four shots went off at the highly-anticipated White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Donald and Melania Trump were quickly ushered to safety as Secret Service locked down the building.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also in attendance.

Shortly after the shooting, the POTUS, 79, took to his Truth Social platform and confirmed that law enforcement was able to apprehend the suspect.

"I have recommended that we 'LET THE SHOW GO ON' but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement," he continued. "They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again."