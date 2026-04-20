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Home > Politics > Marjorie Taylor Greene

'Why The Cover Up?': Marjorie Taylor Greene Insists Trump's Butler Assassination Attempt Wasn't 'a Hoax' — As Prez's New Enemy Demands Answers About Shooter

split image of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene insisted the Trump assassination attempt was not 'a hoax' but demanded answers.

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April 20 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

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Marjorie Taylor Greene has intensified calls for answers about the 2024 assassination attempt against Donald Trump, even as she insists she does not believe the attack was staged, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The renewed pressure comes nearly two years after the Butler, Pennsylvania, shooting, with questions now emerging from within Trump's own base.

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'Why the Cover Up?'

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image of Greene questioned why Donald Trump had not released more information about the shooter.
Source: mega

Greene questioned why Trump has not released more information about the shooter.

In a new post on X, Greene made her position explicit: "I'm not calling the Butler assassination a hoax. But there are a lot of questions that deserve public answers."

She directly challenged Trump to release more information about the gunman, writing: "I'm asking why won't Trump release the information about [Thomas] Matthew Crooks?"

Greene then laid out a series of pointed questions: "Did he actually act alone? If not, who is behind him and who helped him? Why the cover-up??"

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Source: @mtgreenee/X

She asked whether the gunman had acted 'alone' and who may have helped him.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene Demands Answers From Trump

image of Greene said Corey Comperatore's family 'deserved to know the truth' about the shooting.
Source: mega

Greene said victim Corey Comperatore's family 'deserved to know the truth' about the shooting.

Greene didn't just raise questions in her latest post; she had already been publicly pushing for answers.

After resharing a post from activist Trisha Hope, Greene called it an "Extremely important post worth the read and consideration."

She then went further, writing: "Corey Comperatore's family deserves to know the truth about [Thomas] Matthew Crooks and what happened in Butler on July 13, 2024."

Greene also directly questioned Trump's role in seeking transparency, adding, "President Trump, of all people, should be leading the charge. Why isn't he? That's the question."

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Post Marjorie Taylor Greene Amplified Raises Concerns

image of Tucker Carlson claimed the FBI had 'lied' about Crooks having no online footprint.
Source: mega

Tucker Carlson claimed the FBI had 'lied' about Crooks having no online footprint.

The post Greene reshared questioned Trump's own account of the shooting, quoting him as saying: "'So many people have asked me what happened. Tell us what happened, please. And therefore, I will tell you exactly what happened, and you'll never hear it from me a second time, because it's actually too painful to tell.'"

The activist added: "As I stood on the convention floor, you could have heard a pin drop as he spoke."

Hope continued: "My first thought was how odd for him to begin this way. He was nearly assassinated just a few days before, and yet he was declaring this would be the only time he spoke of it; that was my first red flag."

The moment was ultimately described as "completely out of character" for Trump.

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Tucker Carlson Questions FBI Narrative

image of Carlson questioned why key details about the Butler shooting had not been made public.
Source: mega

Carlson questioned why key details about the Butler shooting had not been made public.

Tucker Carlson also weighed in on the controversy, directly questioning the official account of the shooting in a post on X.

"The FBI told us Thomas Crooks tried to kill Donald Trump last summer but somehow had no online footprint," Carlson wrote in November 2025. "The FBI lied, and we can prove it because we have his posts. The question is why? Story tomorrow."

Greene even responded to his post, writing, "Americans are the most lied to people in the world. Looking forward to tomorrow. Thank you, Tucker."

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