'Why The Cover Up?': Marjorie Taylor Greene Insists Trump's Butler Assassination Attempt Wasn't 'a Hoax' — As Prez's New Enemy Demands Answers About Shooter

The renewed pressure comes nearly two years after the Butler, Pennsylvania, shooting , with questions now emerging from within Trump's own base.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has intensified calls for answers about the 2024 assassination attempt against Donald Trump , even as she insists she does not believe the attack was staged, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Greene then laid out a series of pointed questions: "Did he actually act alone? If not, who is behind him and who helped him? Why the cover-up??"

She directly challenged Trump to release more information about the gunman, writing: "I'm asking why won't Trump release the information about [Thomas] Matthew Crooks ?"

In a new post on X , Greene made her position explicit: "I'm not calling the Butler assassination a hoax. But there are a lot of questions that deserve public answers."

She asked whether the gunman had acted 'alone' and who may have helped him.

I’m not calling the Butler assassination a hoax. But there are a lot of questions that deserve public answers. I’m asking why won’t Trump release the information about Matthew Crooks? Did he actually act alone? If not, who is behind him and who helped him? Why the cover up??

Greene also directly questioned Trump's role in seeking transparency, adding, "President Trump, of all people, should be leading the charge. Why isn't he? That's the question."

She then went further, writing: " Corey Comperatore 's family deserves to know the truth about [Thomas] Matthew Crooks and what happened in Butler on July 13, 2024."

Greene didn't just raise questions in her latest post; she had already been publicly pushing for answers.

The post Greene reshared questioned Trump's own account of the shooting, quoting him as saying: "'So many people have asked me what happened. Tell us what happened, please. And therefore, I will tell you exactly what happened, and you'll never hear it from me a second time, because it's actually too painful to tell.'"

The activist added: "As I stood on the convention floor, you could have heard a pin drop as he spoke."

Hope continued: "My first thought was how odd for him to begin this way. He was nearly assassinated just a few days before, and yet he was declaring this would be the only time he spoke of it; that was my first red flag."

The moment was ultimately described as "completely out of character" for Trump.