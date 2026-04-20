EXCLUSIVE: Why Meghan Markle is Being Ridiculed Over Latest 'Fake Woman-of-the-People' Gesture
April 20 2026, Published 3:59 p.m. ET
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is being mocked online after urging fans in Australia to "call me Meg," with critics branding the move a performative attempt to appear relatable during a tour already described by some as a "faux royal trip."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 44-year-old multi-millionaire had made the request as she and her husband, Prince Harry, 41, began a series of engagements across Melbourne, Canberra, and Sydney last week.
A 'Calculated Rebrand'?
The couple, who stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020, arrived from Los Angeles to undertake charity and community visits, including a stop at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne and a solo appearance by Markle at McAuley Community Services for Women, a shelter supporting homeless women and those affected by family violence.
Aides reportedly told staff at the hospital that calling the pair "Harry and Meghan" is fine when it came to forms of address, apparently reinforcing the duchess' preference for informality. But the move has prompted a backlash from many observers, who question the authenticity of the gesture.
One source familiar with public reaction said: "Encouraging people to basically 'Call my Meg' is being seen by critics as a carefully curated attempt to project approachability, but it is clashing with a long-established perception of her as a multi-millionaire figure with exacting, and well-known diva standards.
"For some, it comes across less as genuine warmth and more as a calculated rebrand that does not entirely ring true."
'This Kind of informality Feels Staged'
The insider added the contrast between image and reality when it comes to Markle is fueling the ridicule.
They said: "This kind of informality feels staged, particularly given the level of privilege and expectation that surrounds her, and that disconnect is what people are reacting to so strongly."
During her visit to McAuley Community Services, Markle was photographed wearing a striped apron as she served food to residents, drawing praise from those present. In a video clip, one resident, identified as Leah, complimented her appearance.
She said, "You look like a model!" Markle gushed back: "That's so generous – you are so nice!"
The visit was also welcomed by staff at the shelter, who emphasized the value of the attention brought by ex-Suits actress Markle's presence.
McAuley CEO Jocelyn Bignold said: "It's very lovely to have attention on the whole issue of homelessness and family violence and she will bring that attention to this facility, so that's good. The women are excited to see and meet her. They're also a little bit nervous."
Harry also engaged with young patients during his hospital visit, including greeting a child with red hair and responding enthusiastically. He said: "Yes!"
One patient said the couple had offered encouragement during their meeting. They added Harry and Markle "wished me good luck on my journey" and told her to "keep being brave."
Despite the positive reception at official engagements from the pair from some, critics say the wider narrative around the pair's public appearances continues to shape how their actions are interpreted.
Another source said: 'There is a persistent skepticism about anything that appears to soften their image, and gestures like telling fans to call them by their first names are often scrutinized through that lens. The intention may be to connect on a more human level, but for some audiences, it instead reinforces the perception of a disconnect between how they present themselves and how they are viewed."
The couple's tour marks their latest high-profile public appearance since stepping back from royal duties, with a schedule that blends charitable outreach and public engagements as they continue to navigate their roles outside the traditional framework of the monarchy.