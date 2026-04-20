EXCLUSIVE: Why Meghan Markle is Being Ridiculed Over Latest 'Fake Woman-of-the-People' Gesture

The couple, who stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020, arrived from Los Angeles to undertake charity and community visits, including a stop at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne and a solo appearance by Markle at McAuley Community Services for Women, a shelter supporting homeless women and those affected by family violence.

Aides reportedly told staff at the hospital that calling the pair "Harry and Meghan" is fine when it came to forms of address, apparently reinforcing the duchess' preference for informality. But the move has prompted a backlash from many observers, who question the authenticity of the gesture.

One source familiar with public reaction said: "Encouraging people to basically 'Call my Meg' is being seen by critics as a carefully curated attempt to project approachability, but it is clashing with a long-established perception of her as a multi-millionaire figure with exacting, and well-known diva standards.

"For some, it comes across less as genuine warmth and more as a calculated rebrand that does not entirely ring true."