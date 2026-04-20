Man, 25, Arrested After Selling 44,000 Fake Doctor Notes Online and Earning Over $1Million — As He Now Faces Ten Years in Prison

"Fake doctors" aren't merely a European problem. A Miami woman who allegedly pretended to be a cosmetic doctor was busted by the real-life police.

According to arresting officers, Mayling Maya-Giraldo operated her "business" from her personal Instagram account, in which she falsely referred to herself as a "doctor."

The page was populated with photos and videos of her performing cosmetic procedures such as Botox injections, lip filler, and laser treatments.

On Valentine's Day, the 31-year-old offered a special on Botox to smooth wrinkles on the face: "Unique price: $450."

Undercover investigators scheduled an appointment with Maya-Giraldo, and a Florida Department of Health medical quality assurance investigator pretended to be a patient before detectives swarmed in and arrested her.