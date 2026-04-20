EXCLUSIVE: Charlize Theron Faces Bizarre Trolling Over Her Love of Boozing After Revealing Trauma of Alcoholic Dad Shot Dead By Her Mom

Theron was just 15 in 1991 when her mother, Gerda Jacoba Aletta Martiz, now in her 70s, fatally shot her father during a violent confrontation that was later ruled self-defense.

In a recent, searingly honest interview with the NY Times, Theron has reflected on those experiences – but her separate admission she drinks socially has triggered brutal criticism and confusion online. Theron used her recent chat to address her past with striking honesty, recalling the environment she grew up in.

She said, "I have memories from when I was really young, seeing really drunk people, and it scared me. Like, people crawling on the floor, drunk. That became so consistent that it was every Friday, Saturday, maybe even every Wednesday."

Sources close to the actress said the backlash she has received is deeply frustrating, given the nuance of her experience.

One insider said, "There is a real misunderstanding of what she has shared. Charlize is not glorifying alcohol – she is being honest about living with trauma while still having a healthy, controlled relationship with it. The trolling feels cruel because it ignores everything she went through as a child.

"People are cruelly asking why she drinks when her father inflicted such cruelty on her family because of booze. It is some of the most bizarre trolling ever."