EXCLUSIVE: Third Time Unlucky! How Donald Trump Is Launching Secret Plot to Stay in the White House for Another Term

"He can become the president in any scenario other than being elected," said Dershowitz, an expert on the Constitution.

"There are four to five scenarios in which a person can become president without ever being elected."

Dershowitz's 164-page blockbuster book explains that the 22nd Amendment states, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice," paving the way for 79-year-old Trump to be "selected" to serve again in the Oval Office.

"They deliberately made it wishy-washy," said Dershowitz, who took a deep dive into the issue after hearing the president's former political strategist Steve Bannon insist Trump is going to serve a third term.

"The important point is that there is a hole in the 22nd Amendment larger than the new [planned] Ballroom at the White House."

As Bannon told The Economist last year: "Trump is going to be president in '28, and people ought to just get accommodated with that. At the appropriate time, we'll lay out what the plan is. But there is a plan."