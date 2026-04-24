EXCLUSIVE: Third Time Unlucky! How Donald Trump Is Launching Secret Plot to Stay in the White House for Another Term
April 24 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Unstoppable President Donald Trump is reportedly mulling whether to serve a third term – and now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal just how the commander-in-chief could remain in the White House.
The riveting new book, Could President Trump Constitutionally Serve a Third Term? My Nonpartisan Legal Analysis, by renowned Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz, provides a legal step-by-step on how Trump can make it happen.
Dershowitz Floats Third-Term Workaround Theory
"He can become the president in any scenario other than being elected," said Dershowitz, an expert on the Constitution.
"There are four to five scenarios in which a person can become president without ever being elected."
Dershowitz's 164-page blockbuster book explains that the 22nd Amendment states, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice," paving the way for 79-year-old Trump to be "selected" to serve again in the Oval Office.
"They deliberately made it wishy-washy," said Dershowitz, who took a deep dive into the issue after hearing the president's former political strategist Steve Bannon insist Trump is going to serve a third term.
"The important point is that there is a hole in the 22nd Amendment larger than the new [planned] Ballroom at the White House."
As Bannon told The Economist last year: "Trump is going to be president in '28, and people ought to just get accommodated with that. At the appropriate time, we'll lay out what the plan is. But there is a plan."
Dershowitz Maps Out Trump Return Scenarios
Dershowitz believes the most likely scenario is Vice President JD Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio will campaign for president, with perhaps Donald Trump Jr. as VP. Once elected, Trump Jr. resigns and his father is nominated as vice president pending approval from a Republican-led Congress.
Trump can also be appointed Speaker of the House or Secretary of State – becoming the second and fourth in the line of succession for the Oval Office.
The Secretary of State is chosen by the president, and, incredibly, the Speaker of the House is not required to be an elected member of Congress because the Constitution only states: "The House of Representatives shall chuse [sic] their Speaker and other Officers."
Trump Eyes Power in Unlikely Scenarios
"If he were to be appointed to any of those positions and if the people in the line in front of him, starting with the president and vice president, left office for one reason or another, President Trump could serve," Dershowitz noted.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a third term is part of Trump's grand plan to end terrorism, secure worldwide peace, secure the Earth's vast oil and energy resources, and to pressure superpower nations such as China and Russia to bend to America – changing the geopolitical landscape forever.
"Donald Trump wants to reshape the global economy and the global power structure," presidential historian Leon Wagner said.
"He wants to become the new George Washington to the world and secure the legacy of being the most powerful U.S. president."
Legal Scholar Says Book Just Informs
Dershowitz insisted his book, printed by Skyhorse Publishing, is nonpartisan and written for the "purposes of informing the public about the possibilities. It can be used by those who want to advocate a constitutional amendment, it can be used by those who want to advocate a third term for Trump."
"It's a must-read for two reasons," Dershowitz added. "If people don't want it to happen, there is a remedy – they can amend the Constitution. The American public must know what the possibilities are.
"And No. 2, not all my readers went to Harvard Law School, and this book is exactly how I would teach a seminar on the Constitution. Giving all the sides and letting you decide. I put the reader in the classroom."