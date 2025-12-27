EXCLUSIVE: 'Most Beautiful Girl in the World' Fights Back! Thylane Blondeau Slams Cosmetic Surgery Rumors as Model Insists 'Nothing Has Changed Since I Was 10'
Dec. 27 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Model Thylane Blondeau, who was voted the most beautiful girl in the world when she appeared on the cover of Vogue Enfants magazine at age 6, is still turning heads on the runways of Paris Fashion Week nearly 20 years later, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now 24, Thylane began her modeling career after an agent for fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier spotted her on the Champs-Élysées in Paris when she was 3 and offered her a job.
Fashion Fame Sparked Global Outrage
"My mom said, 'No, she's not with an agency, she can't do this,'" Blondeau, the daughter of French soccer star Patrick Blondeau and TV presenter Veronika Loubry, recalled in 2018.
"After Gaultier insisted, saying, 'She HAS to be there tomorrow,'" her mother relented.
Soon, Blondeau was working regularly for top brands, including Miu Miu, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Ralph Lauren, and Hugo Boss.
But at age 10, she found herself caught up in controversy after she appeared wearing heavy makeup, a red dress with revealing cutouts, diamond jewelry and stilettos while suggestively posing on a tiger-skin rug in Vogue Enfants.
Critics called out what they said was the sexualization of children in the media.
Fighting ‘Most Beautiful’ Label
Though she still models part-time, Thylane has wanted to distance herself from "the most beautiful" label since she was a teenager, but it continues to stick to her.
"Even today, people are like, 'You are the most beautiful girl,'" she said in 2018. "And I'm like, 'No, I'm still not, I'm just a human being.'"
At the most recent Paris Fashion Week, Blondeau, who's also a beauty entrepreneur, walked in the Miu Miu show while fending off accusations that she's had numerous cosmetic procedures.
Shutting Down Surgery Rumors
After sharing a screenshot of a comment on social media asking what she has done with her lips, she replied, "Tired of these kinds of comments."
"You can look at photos of me when I was younger, nothing has changed," she added.
"Since I was 10 years old, people have been saying I've had something done to my face. It's time to stop with that."