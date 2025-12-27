EXCLUSIVE: 'Most Beautiful Girl in the World' Fights Back! Thylane Blondeau Slams Cosmetic Surgery Rumors as Model Insists 'Nothing Has Changed Since I Was 10'

"My mom said, 'No, she's not with an agency, she can't do this,'" Blondeau, the daughter of French soccer star Patrick Blondeau and TV presenter Veronika Loubry, recalled in 2018.

"After Gaultier insisted, saying, 'She HAS to be there tomorrow,'" her mother relented.

Soon, Blondeau was working regularly for top brands, including Miu Miu, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Ralph Lauren, and Hugo Boss.

But at age 10, she found herself caught up in controversy after she appeared wearing heavy makeup, a red dress with revealing cutouts, diamond jewelry and stilettos while suggestively posing on a tiger-skin rug in Vogue Enfants.

Critics called out what they said was the sexualization of children in the media.