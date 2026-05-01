'They Killed My Husband': New Wife of Death Row Inmate 'Threw Herself Against Chamber Window and Screamed' During His Execution

Krasniqi, who launched a relationship with the convicted killer by writing to him behind bars as part of her law studies, declared his innocence and professed her love for him as she "threw herself against the death chamber window." However, Broadnax was still put to death on Thursday, April 30, despite claiming he never committed the crime.

The 37-year-old rapper claimed he was only convicted because his lyrics were misconstrued. Broadnax was declared dead after 21 minutes, and only hours after the US Supreme Court denied a request to stop it.

In his final words, Broadnax begged for forgiveness and added, "Despite what you think about me, I hope to God that prayer was answered. But no matter what you think about me, Texas got it wrong. I'm innocent; the facts of my case should speak for itself. Period."

He also pleaded with his supporters to continue to fight for him.