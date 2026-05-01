'They Killed My Husband': New Wife of Death Row Inmate 'Threw Herself Against Chamber Window and Screamed' During His Execution
May 1 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Death row inmate James Broadnax's new wife, Tiana Krasniqi, made her presence known at his execution, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as she ran into the chamber window, screaming, "I love you."
Krasniqi, a British law graduate, had married Broadnax weeks before he was set to die by lethal injection after killing two men in a 2008 robbery.
'Texas Got it Wrong... I'm Innocent'
Krasniqi, who launched a relationship with the convicted killer by writing to him behind bars as part of her law studies, declared his innocence and professed her love for him as she "threw herself against the death chamber window." However, Broadnax was still put to death on Thursday, April 30, despite claiming he never committed the crime.
The 37-year-old rapper claimed he was only convicted because his lyrics were misconstrued. Broadnax was declared dead after 21 minutes, and only hours after the US Supreme Court denied a request to stop it.
In his final words, Broadnax begged for forgiveness and added, "Despite what you think about me, I hope to God that prayer was answered. But no matter what you think about me, Texas got it wrong. I'm innocent; the facts of my case should speak for itself. Period."
He also pleaded with his supporters to continue to fight for him.
James Broadnax's Wife Rages Over His Execution: 'They Killed My Husband'
Krasniqi raged on TikTok following Broadnax's execution, going off, "They killed my husband. My husband suffered so bad from the lethal injection that he had a nosebleed and bruising on his neck. The families laughed as they watched. Is that justice?"
Earlier this month, on April 14, Broadnax and Krasniqi tied the knot at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas.
Broadnax had been in prison since 2009, after he was sentenced to die for the murders of music producers Stephen Swan and Matthew Butler when he was just 19 years old. According to the prosecutors, Broadnax and his cousin, Demarius Cummings, shot and robbed both men in the parking lot of Butler's recording studio.
The True Killer Confesses?
Cummings, however, took full responsibility for the crime and claimed he pushed Broadnax to publicly claim he was behind the murders since he had no criminal history. At the same time, Cummings had previously been convicted of other crimes.
Before his execution, Cummings, who is serving a life sentence for his part, had confessed, "I want to clear my conscience and do not want James to be executed for shooting two people when I was the one who committed those acts."
He previously said, "The fact that James received the death sentence for these crimes while I was the one who shot the victims has been weighing on my conscience, particularly as I have become more spiritual during my years in prison."
On Friday, May 1, just one day after her husband's death, Krasniqi took to her TikTok again to announce, "You killed him, but you can't kill what we had."
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She also shared a prison phone call between them, where Broadnax laughs and says, "First of all, I love you, and you mean absolutely everything to me."
"You are one of the biggest blessings that God has ever given me, outside giving me life," he added.