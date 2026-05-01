Smith’s prized stallion, Amir, is reminiscent of one of the most celebrated Arabians in recent times, The Fabulous Fadjur. Smith says that Amir possesses the same intelligence and human-like empathy and understanding, which she believes are bred into all Arabian horses.

"The Fabulous Fadjur, one of America's most celebrated horses, carried a wisdom that was almost ancient," says Smith. "Amir has the same wisdom and ability to connect with humans on a deeper level."

Long associated with nobility and strength, the Arabian horse breed has been bred for over 4,500 years, not as simple beasts of burden, but to harbor extraordinary emotional intelligence. "Their eyes can tell you that they understand far more than we give them credit for," Smith explains.

Smith believes that the unique attributes of the Arabian breed could be profoundly relevant in today’s highly technical world. "I believe these horses could be used as a blueprint for today’s artificial intelligence developers who are seeking to instill more human-like characteristics into AI technology," Smith says. "If the Bedouin tribes could ‘upload’ these attributes into horses 4,500 years ago, perhaps today’s tech innovators could follow their lead."

Smith's reflection reminds the world that the qualities that many believe can only be taught through technology – awareness and connection among them – can already be present in nature if we choose to notice them.