Philanthropist Ann Lesley Smith: Finding Peace and Purpose through Purebred Arabian Horses
May 1 2026, Updated 1:28 p.m. ET
Amid the sun-soaked hills and vineyards of her California estate, Ann Lesley Smith has cultivated a life full of newfound purpose and peace. The philanthropist and former radio host has centered her life around giving back, her faith, and a deep connection with one of nature’s most intuitive and empathetic creatures: purebred Arabian horses.
For Smith, the ancient, wildly intelligent animals represent global peace, empathy, and resilience. Her prized Arabian stallion, Amir Fadjur Salaam, has helped Smith forge a new path, defined by new ideas, helping others, and finding purpose.
Peace After Triumphs and Loss
Like most people, Smith’s life has been dotted with the highest of highs and some notable lows. She lost her husband, musician and mogul Chester Smith, in 2008, and has since lived at the estate that was built for him among her collection of horses, including Arabians.
The serenity and renewal that her horses and the peacefulness of the estate instilled in Smith is what gave her the initial idea to open up her home to others seeking a similar life reset. “I learned when Amir came into my life that peace isn’t something that you chase, it’s something you allow,” she says.
Today, Smith welcomes people to her estate to rest, relax, and ride among the free-roaming Arabian horses on her property. "People often arrive carrying tension or uncertainty," she explains. "But when they see the horses living so freely, yet harmoniously attuned to one another, something shifts. It becomes a living metaphor for release and renewal."
Arabian Horses as a Symbol and Inspiration
Smith’s prized stallion, Amir, is reminiscent of one of the most celebrated Arabians in recent times, The Fabulous Fadjur. Smith says that Amir possesses the same intelligence and human-like empathy and understanding, which she believes are bred into all Arabian horses.
"The Fabulous Fadjur, one of America's most celebrated horses, carried a wisdom that was almost ancient," says Smith. "Amir has the same wisdom and ability to connect with humans on a deeper level."
Long associated with nobility and strength, the Arabian horse breed has been bred for over 4,500 years, not as simple beasts of burden, but to harbor extraordinary emotional intelligence. "Their eyes can tell you that they understand far more than we give them credit for," Smith explains.
Smith believes that the unique attributes of the Arabian breed could be profoundly relevant in today’s highly technical world. "I believe these horses could be used as a blueprint for today’s artificial intelligence developers who are seeking to instill more human-like characteristics into AI technology," Smith says. "If the Bedouin tribes could ‘upload’ these attributes into horses 4,500 years ago, perhaps today’s tech innovators could follow their lead."
Smith's reflection reminds the world that the qualities that many believe can only be taught through technology – awareness and connection among them – can already be present in nature if we choose to notice them.
Authenticity and Connection in a Divided World
Smith has always been a woman who has insisted on authenticity in her life. "We are living in an era of noise and distraction, so I have chosen stillness as a sort of resistance to that status quo," she explains.
For Smith, it is the highly authentic nature of her Arabian horses that she believes could be the biggest lesson for today’s often synthetic society. “We’ve forgotten how to slow down, to take things offline, and to choose awareness,” she says. “Arabians remind us that peace isn’t passive; it’s really powerful.”
The Arabian horse has long been a symbol of goodwill in Arab countries. Now, Smith believes the time is right for her horse, Amir, to become a symbol of peace and connection for everyone around the world. "I believe his level of empathy and understanding can heal divisions," she says.
A Deep Bond Leads to a Purposeful Life
Through her bond with Amir and her other beloved horses, Ann Lesley Smith has discovered a life anchored in authenticity, serenity, and respect for others. Whether it is through respite at her estate, ideas that can help further personalized technology, or healing global divisions, what began as a personal journey of renewal has turned into an opportunity to give back to the world.
By opening her heart to Arabian horses, her home to others, and her mind to possibilities, Smith’s journey is a reminder that peace is possible and that inspiration can be found in the most unlikely of places.