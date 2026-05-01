Chilling New Video of Trump's Third Assassination Attempt Suspect Running Past Security at WHCD Is Released — As DOJ Labels Cole Tomas Allen a 'Danger to Society'

The footage, released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of DOJ, appears to show Cole Tomas Allen moving quickly through a security checkpoint just before the shooting at the Washington Hilton during the high-profile event, which was attended by top political figures, journalists, and members of the administration.

A newly released video is offering a chilling look at the moments leading up to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, as the man accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump has now agreed to remain behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Today, we are releasing video already provided to the U.S. District Court showing Cole Allen shoot a U.S. Secret Service officer," said U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro in a public statement.

The video was filed as part of the government’s evidence in the ongoing case, offering a visual glimpse into the sequence of events prosecutors have described in court filings.

In one moment captured in the video, Allen is seen running through a walk-through metal detector while carrying what appears to be a firearm, as law enforcement worked to stop him before he could reach the main event space.

The newly surfaced clip is now a central focus in the case, coming the same day Allen appeared in federal court and agreed to remain in custody ahead of trial, dropping his challenge to pretrial detention.