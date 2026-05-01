Chilling New Video of Trump's Third Assassination Attempt Suspect Running Past Security at WHCD Is Released — As DOJ Labels Cole Tomas Allen a 'Danger to Society'
April 30 2026, Published 10:27 p.m. ET
A newly released video is offering a chilling look at the moments leading up to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, as the man accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump has now agreed to remain behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The footage, released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of DOJ, appears to show Cole Tomas Allen moving quickly through a security checkpoint just before the shooting at the Washington Hilton during the high-profile event, which was attended by top political figures, journalists, and members of the administration.
Cole Tomas Allen Rushes By Security
"Today, we are releasing video already provided to the U.S. District Court showing Cole Allen shoot a U.S. Secret Service officer," said U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro in a public statement.
The video was filed as part of the government’s evidence in the ongoing case, offering a visual glimpse into the sequence of events prosecutors have described in court filings.
In one moment captured in the video, Allen is seen running through a walk-through metal detector while carrying what appears to be a firearm, as law enforcement worked to stop him before he could reach the main event space.
The newly surfaced clip is now a central focus in the case, coming the same day Allen appeared in federal court and agreed to remain in custody ahead of trial, dropping his challenge to pretrial detention.
Danger to Society
While the brief hearing did not include a plea, federal prosecutors have made clear they believe Allen should not be released, previously describing him in court filings as a "danger to society" based on the nature of the alleged attack and the evidence gathered so far.
The video appears to align with what prosecutors have described as a calculated sequence of events, adding a visual layer to earlier details surrounding Allen’s movements and actions leading up to the incident.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, investigators allege Allen traveled armed to Washington, D.C., before making his way toward the event where the former president and other high-ranking officials were present.
New Evidence In Allen's Room
Newly filed evidence offers a closer look at what authorities say Allen had in his possession, including a backpack containing what appears to be a breathing mask, protective goggles, and multiple knives.
Additional images document spent shell casings recovered from the scene, which prosecutors are using to reconstruct the timeline of the shooting and support their claims that the incident was deliberate rather than random.
Third Assassination Attempt on President Donald Trump
The combination of video footage and physical evidence is expected to play a key role as the case moves forward, giving jurors a real-time glimpse into the events prosecutors say nearly turned deadly.
"There's no evidence the shooting was the result of friendly fire," said U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro
Allen, 31, remains in federal custody as proceedings continue, with authorities maintaining that the seriousness of the allegations and the evidence now coming into view justifies keeping him behind bars.