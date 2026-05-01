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Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Inmate Who Blew Whistle on Buried Epstein Suicide Note Reported 'Missing' — 'No One has Heard From Nick Tartaglione Since Monday’

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

The inmate who is said to have found Epstein's alleged suicide note hasn't been seen in three days.

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April 30 2026, Published 8:02 p.m. ET

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Nick Tartaglione, an inmate who blew the whistle on Jeffrey Epstein's apparent suicide note, has been reported missing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The disgraced ex-cop, who is currently serving four life sentences for the 2016 kidnappings and killings of four men, is believed to have discovered the note, which the pedo reportedly scribbled before his failed July 2019 suicide attempt.

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Epstein's Alleged Suicide Note

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Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Department of Justice

Nick Tartaglione claimed he came across Epstein's alleged suicide note.

The New York Times recently questioned why the alleged suicide note was never made public. The publication revealed the note was sealed by a federal judge as part of cellmate Tartaglione’s kidnapping and murder case, even though it could have served as a "key piece of evidence" in shedding light on the mystery of Epstein's death, as many believe he was murdered.

Tartaglione had claimed the letter reads, "time to say goodbye," though it was locked away to protect his own attorney-client privilege.

A court spokesperson has refused to confirm whether the note exists, and it was not included in the official Epstein files. However, now Tartaglione hasn't been heard from since earlier this week, according to the House Inhabit Substack.

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Where is Nick Tartaglione?

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Department of Justice

The convicted killer is said to have found the note following Epstein's failed July 2019 suicide attempt.

Writer Jessica Reed Kraus claimed she had previously spoken to Tartaglione to discuss the "pros and cons of speaking on the record, aware they could likely adopt a negative angle and kill interest in his appeal."

She added, "Ultimately, I told him I thought it was a good idea to increase awareness of his case. When we hung up, he seemed excited."

Kraus then dropped a bombshell: "That was three days ago."

"Normally, I hear from Nick daily, sometimes several times a day, especially when something like this is looming. When (James) Comey’s indictment was announced, for example, I expected Nick to call immediately; he listens to the news on a radio in prison.

"If the administration is chasing a cryptic seashell threat, imagine what they might find valuable on Nick’s hard drive..."

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'No One Has Heard From Nick'

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

The pedophile was placed on suicide watch following the attempt.

Kraus claimed, "As of now, no one has heard from Nick since Monday at 10:36 a.m. I'm noting this because I've come to see how critical timestamps are when tracking these cases." The writer noted to keep her readers updated, but the inmate remains unaccounted for as of now.

Just recently, Tartaglione's lawyers had confirmed the suicide note's authenticity, but refused to comment on how they did so. In a recent podcast appearance, Tartaglione claimed he found the note, revealing it had been torn from a yellow legal pad and hidden in plain sight.

According to Tartaglione, the message was inside a graphic novel he picked up after Epstein had been moved out of their shared cell and placed on suicide watch.

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Photo of Jeffrey Epstein

'Time to Say Goodbye': Chilling Reason Why Epstein's Suicide Note is Still Being Kept a Secret — Nearly 7 Years After the Vile Pedo Was Found Dead in Jail

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Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Department of Justice

Epstein was found dead the following year after another suicide attempt.

"I opened the book to read, and there it was," he claimed, and added Epstein wrote investigators had "found nothing" while building their sex trafficking case against him.

"What do you want me to do, bust out crying? Time to say goodbye," the note read, according to the convicted killer. Tartaglione claimed he gave the note to his legal team out of fear the sex offender might accuse him of more violence, after he previously claimed his cellmate had tried to murder him.

Epstein was found dead in his cell on August 11, 2019.

While Dr. Kristin Roman originally ticked "pending studies" in the autopsy report, just five days later, her boss, chief medical examiner Barbara Sampson, officially ruled Epstein's death a suicide, after "careful review of all investigative information."

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