Inmate Who Blew Whistle on Buried Epstein Suicide Note Reported 'Missing' — 'No One has Heard From Nick Tartaglione Since Monday’

The disgraced ex-cop, who is currently serving four life sentences for the 2016 kidnappings and killings of four men , is believed to have discovered the note, which the pedo reportedly scribbled before his failed July 2019 suicide attempt .

Nick Tartaglione, an inmate who blew the whistle on Jeffrey Epstein 's apparent suicide note, has been reported missing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A court spokesperson has refused to confirm whether the note exists, and it was not included in the official Epstein files. However, now Tartaglione hasn't been heard from since earlier this week, according to the House Inhabit Substack .

Tartaglione had claimed the letter reads, "time to say goodbye," though it was locked away to protect his own attorney-client privilege.

The convicted killer is said to have found the note following Epstein's failed July 2019 suicide attempt.

Writer Jessica Reed Kraus claimed she had previously spoken to Tartaglione to discuss the "pros and cons of speaking on the record, aware they could likely adopt a negative angle and kill interest in his appeal."

She added, "Ultimately, I told him I thought it was a good idea to increase awareness of his case. When we hung up, he seemed excited."

Kraus then dropped a bombshell: "That was three days ago."

"Normally, I hear from Nick daily, sometimes several times a day, especially when something like this is looming. When (James) Comey’s indictment was announced, for example, I expected Nick to call immediately; he listens to the news on a radio in prison.

"If the administration is chasing a cryptic seashell threat, imagine what they might find valuable on Nick’s hard drive..."