Joe Rogan Rages Over Epstein NOT Being in 'Protective Custody' as Pedo Claimed Dirty Cop Tried to 'Kill Him' Behind Bars 18 Days Before He Was Found Dead

The podcaster, 58, huffed on his Joe Rogan Experience episode on Tuesday, February 3, that one of the "most high-profile defendants ever" wasn't kept safe while in New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center. Rogan pointed out how Epstein had alleged that at least one person tried to kill him before he was found dead in his cell from what authorities claimed was a suicide .

The popular podcaster was baffled over the lack of eyes on Epstein before his death.

"It's weird that they took a guy who is one of the most high-profile defendants ever, and you put him in jail with a mass murderer. Kind of crazy," Rogan opined about how Esptein was bunkmates with Nicholas Tartaglione.

The former cop was in custody at the time, awaiting trial for the 2016 kidnappings and killings of four men. He was convicted in April 2023 and sentenced to life in prison in June 2024.

"You put him in jail with a cop who had killed drug dealers," Rogan continued about Epstein and his dangerous cellmate.

"A juiced-up gigantic cop who was obviously a psychopath. And then 18 days before he died, he complained that that guy tried to kill him," the UFC commentator noted about Epstein's allegations.