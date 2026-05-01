EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Planning Vow Renewal Service With Prince Harry' — Even Though She is 'Desperate to Leave Exiled Royal'
April 30 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to be considering a vow renewal ceremony with Prince Harry as their eighth wedding anniversary approaches – as sources told RadarOnline.com tensions are raging behind the scenes of their high-profile marriage.
The 44-year-old former Suits actress and her Duke of Sussex husband, 41, who married on 19 May, 2018, at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, are said to be exploring ways to reaffirm their relationship publicly.
The couple, who infamously stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and now reside in California with their children Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, have remained a huge focal point of media attention amid ongoing speculation about their private life.
Markle's reported plans come after the pair attended a celebrity vow renewal in 2023, when they were among guests watching Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi reaffirm their marriage during a birthday celebration.
'Vow Renewal Would Make For Great Content'
A source close to the couple said the idea of a renewal reflects both public symbolism and private uncertainty – adding Markle was inspired to hold one by "Queen of Mean" DeGeneres.
The insider added: "There is a strong desire in Meghan to present unity and commitment for the sake of her lifestyle brand and 'happy families' image she loves to project on social media, particularly as her and Harry's anniversary approaches. But at the same time, there are real strains that have not disappeared. That contrast is what makes this situation so striking.
"Meghan is basically desperate to leave Harry as he just doesn't fit in with the showbiz life she wants to live in the US, but at the same time, she is so focused on 'Brand Meghan' she thinks a vow renewal would make for great content on her channels."
The source added: "For observers, it may seem unusual – even contradictory – to plan a romantic recommitment ceremony while also grappling with serious questions about the future of the relationship. It underlines just how complex things have become behind closed doors, and how ambitious Meghan is."
Inspiration From Ellen DeGeneres' Vow Renewal Event
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen at DeGeneres's vow renewal ceremony as the TV host renewed her vows with de Rossi, in an event officiated by Kris Jenner, and featuring a performance by Brandi Carlile.
DeGeneres told de Rossi: "I love you, I adore you, and I would not be on this earth without you. You save me every day."
Those close to Markle suggest the experience left a huge impression.
Another source said, "Seeing a renewal ceremony up close can be powerful. It is about reaffirmation, but also about a PR narrative – showing the world that a relationship is still strong, regardless of speculation."
The Sussexes have previously emphasized the depth of their bond.
During their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle revealed she and Harry exchanged private vows three days before their official wedding.
The Archbishop of Canterbury later clarified their legal marriage took place on the widely televised date in Windsor.
'There Is an Undeniable Tension'
In recent years, Markle has also shared glimpses of their relationship through curated social media posts, including a 2025 anniversary "mood board" featuring rare images of their family life.
The posts were interpreted by some as an attempt to counter persistent rumors surrounding their marriage.
Despite this, speculation about the state of her marriage rages on, with some reports suggesting Meghan is reassessing her long-term future.
"There is an undeniable tension between the public image of a united partnership and the private conversations raging behind closed doors about what comes next for them," an insider claimed.
"Fans may find that difficult to reconcile, especially given how much has been invested in their love story.
"As their anniversary nears, the prospect of a vow renewal places the couple once again at the center of public scrutiny – a balancing act between personal commitment and the enduring pressures of global attention."