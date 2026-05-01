A source close to the couple said the idea of a renewal reflects both public symbolism and private uncertainty – adding Markle was inspired to hold one by "Queen of Mean" DeGeneres.

The insider added: "There is a strong desire in Meghan to present unity and commitment for the sake of her lifestyle brand and 'happy families' image she loves to project on social media, particularly as her and Harry's anniversary approaches. But at the same time, there are real strains that have not disappeared. That contrast is what makes this situation so striking.

"Meghan is basically desperate to leave Harry as he just doesn't fit in with the showbiz life she wants to live in the US, but at the same time, she is so focused on 'Brand Meghan' she thinks a vow renewal would make for great content on her channels."

The source added: "For observers, it may seem unusual – even contradictory – to plan a romantic recommitment ceremony while also grappling with serious questions about the future of the relationship. It underlines just how complex things have become behind closed doors, and how ambitious Meghan is."