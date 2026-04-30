EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Trolls' Prince Harry and Meghan With 'Reconciliation' Talk as Snubbed Sussexes Left Off Guest List at NYC Bash

Posters on Reddit went wild over how Charles kept talking about reconciliation while still giving Harry the cold shoulder, despite only being a five-hour plane ride away from California.

"Now they’re just trolling the Harkles. King Charles talks of reconciliation. Just not THAT one," one user snarked.

A second scoffed, "Yes, well, the U.S./U.K. relationship is actually valuable. So reconciliation is actually important. Can't say the same of certain other potential reconciliations, where one particular party is made up of two useless muppets," while referring to the Sussexes.

"This royal visit is almost certainly going to tank Harkle prospects even further and faster. It's clear they have no real royal connection. Harry might as well not exist," a third Redditor jeered.

"Now, HE was born to do this work. I hope Haz is taking notes," a fourth person shared about the king's speeches while throwing shade at Harry's claim in Ukraine last week, "I am here working, doing the things that I was born to do."