EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Trolls' Prince Harry and Meghan With 'Reconciliation' Talk as Snubbed Sussexes Left Off Guest List at NYC Bash
April 30 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
King Charles III was lauded by some royal fans for "trolling" estranged son Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, as he repeatedly preached “reconciliation” during his U.S. state visit but pointedly snubbed the duo from a glitzy, star-studded New York City bash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The monarch rubbed shoulders with a glittering lineup at the King’s Trust International gala, yet the Sussexes were glaringly left off the guest list, despite swirling speculation Charles might use his U.S. visit to reunite with Harry.
King Charles' Very Warm New York Welcome
Charles and Queen Camilla held court with A-listers including Vogue global editorial director Anna Wintour, Martha Stewart, Lionel Richie, Donatella Versace, and Karlie Kloss.
Proud former British Vogue editor Edward Enninful shared photos from the event alongside the king, thanking the sovereign for his charity's "opened doors and changed futures" via its youth mentorship program.
The former EIC grew close with the king's daughter-in-law, Markle, when she guest-edited the September 2019 issue of British Vogue. The close collaborators remained friendly even after the Sussexes left the royal family the following year, but Enninful and Markle reportedly had a falling-out in 2022 over a disputed cover.
King Charles Preaches Messages About 'Reconciliation'
The April 29 gala came a day after Charles repeatedly spoke out about "reconciliation," although it was not directed at his ex-royal son and his former actress daughter-in-law.
Addressing a joint session of Congress ahead of America’s 250th anniversary, the monarch praised the U.S. and U.K. for achieving "reconciliation and renewal," forging "one of the greatest alliances in human history."
He hammered the message home again at the White House state dinner that evening, declaring: "The story of Britain and America is one of reconciliation."
But the same can’t be said for Charles’ fractured relationship with Harry, which has remained ice-cold since Megxit in January 2020, despite reports the duke is desperate to claw his way back into the royal fold after failing to build a successful independent life beyond palace walls.
'Charles Talks of Reconciliation, Just Not That One'
Posters on Reddit went wild over how Charles kept talking about reconciliation while still giving Harry the cold shoulder, despite only being a five-hour plane ride away from California.
"Now they’re just trolling the Harkles. King Charles talks of reconciliation. Just not THAT one," one user snarked.
A second scoffed, "Yes, well, the U.S./U.K. relationship is actually valuable. So reconciliation is actually important. Can't say the same of certain other potential reconciliations, where one particular party is made up of two useless muppets," while referring to the Sussexes.
"This royal visit is almost certainly going to tank Harkle prospects even further and faster. It's clear they have no real royal connection. Harry might as well not exist," a third Redditor jeered.
"Now, HE was born to do this work. I hope Haz is taking notes," a fourth person shared about the king's speeches while throwing shade at Harry's claim in Ukraine last week, "I am here working, doing the things that I was born to do."
Prince Harry's Geopolitical Speech Blunder
It was Harry's unannounced trip to speak at the Kyiv Security Forum that may have been the final nail in the coffin of a potential U.S. reunion with his cancer-stricken dad.
The private citizen prince called out both Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
Trump fired back at the duke's demands that the U.S. take more action to end the conflict by telling reporters about the king's duplicitous son, "I think I am speaking for the U.K. more than Prince Harry. But I appreciate his advice very much."