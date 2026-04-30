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D4vd Accused of 'Ordering Burn Cage' on Amazon to 'Incinerate Evidence' of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 14, After Chopping Up Her Body With Chainsaw in Inflatable Pool 

D4vd Hollywood Hills Home
Source: MEGA

D4vd is accused of purchasing disturbing items to hide his crime.

April 30 2026, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

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D4vd is accused of taking chilling steps to cover up the alleged killing of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, including ordering a "burn cage" on Amazon that prosecutors believe was intended to incinerate evidence, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to newly detailed court filings, the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, allegedly used an alias to purchase a series of items in the days following the teen’s death, creating what investigators describe as a deliberate trail of materials tied to the alleged cover-up.

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D4vd's Shocking Amazon Orders

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Mugshot of D4vd
Source: MEGA

New details alleged the singer made purchases using an alias.

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Among the items listed in the documents are chainsaws, a shovel, a body bag, and a blue inflatable pool, all of which authorities claim were used in different stages of disposing of the victim’s body.

Prosecutors allege the inflatable pool was set up inside Burke’s garage and used as a containment area during the dismemberment process, allowing him to control blood and other biological evidence.

But the most disturbing detail outlined in the court records centers on what authorities say appears to be a final step in the alleged plan.

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The 'Burn Cage' Evidence

Photo of D4vd's Home
Source: MEGA

Inside the home and garage where the inflatable pool was allegedly set up.

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Investigators claim Burke also ordered a "burn cage," a device capable of reaching extremely high temperatures, which they believe was intended to destroy any remaining forensic evidence and eliminate traceable remains.

While it remains unclear whether the device was ultimately used, prosecutors argue its purchase points to what they describe as a calculated and methodical effort to erase evidence of the crime.

Authorities say the sequence of purchases from cutting tools to containment materials and ultimately an incineration device suggests a step-by-step progression in the alleged cover-up, rather than a spontaneous act.

The timeline of those orders is now expected to play a key role in the case, with prosecutors using the digital purchase history to support their argument that the actions were planned.

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The Alleged Motivation behind Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Murder

14 year old Celeste Rivas Hernandez
Source: GoFundMe

Hernandez was last seen by family members in April.

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Radar previously reported that Burke has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Hernandez’s death, along with additional counts including sexual abuse of a minor and mutilation of human remains.

Prosecutors allege the teen was killed at Burke’s residence before he took what they describe as "extreme measures" to dispose of her body and conceal the crime.

Her remains were later discovered inside a Tesla registered to Burke, where investigators say they had been kept for an extended period of time.

Authorities further claim the alleged killing may have been motivated by an attempt to silence the victim, who they say had threatened to expose their relationship.

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D4vd on red carpet
Source: MEGA

The singer has pleaded not guilty to charges.

The newly revealed details surrounding the Amazon purchases, particularly the alleged acquisition of the burn cage, are expected to be central to the prosecution’s case as they seek to demonstrate intent and a coordinated effort to destroy evidence.

Burke has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and his legal team maintains he is innocent.

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