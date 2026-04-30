D4vd Accused of 'Ordering Burn Cage' on Amazon to 'Incinerate Evidence' of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 14, After Chopping Up Her Body With Chainsaw in Inflatable Pool 

D4vd is accused of taking chilling steps to cover up the alleged killing of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, including ordering a "burn cage" on Amazon that prosecutors believe was intended to incinerate evidence, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to newly detailed court filings, the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, allegedly used an alias to purchase a series of items in the days following the teen’s death, creating what investigators describe as a deliberate trail of materials tied to the alleged cover-up.