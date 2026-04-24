Trump's Feud with Prince Harry Explodes: Don Hits Back at Duke's Ukraine Demands by Claiming He 'Speaks More for the U.K.' Than U.S.-Based Royal Before Sniping 'How's his Wife?'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 79, wasted little time attacking the royal after Harry, 41, urged the U.S. to honor its obligations to Ukraine and Nato in the war with Russia hours earlier.

Donald Trump has hit back at Prince Harry by claiming he "speaks more for the U.K." than the U.S.-based Duke.

But he did say he was looking forward to spending time with his "friend" Charles when he arrives for his state visit with Queen Camilla next week.

The president, who has repeatedly branded Harry's wife Meghan "terrible" , also hit out at the Duchess of Sussex, 44, as he spoke in the White House on Thursday night.

Trump sarcastically dismissed Harry's "great advice" and said that he believes he speaks more for the U.K. than King Charles’ youngest son.

Responding to the speech, Trump told reporters: "I know one thing, Prince Harry is not speaking for the U.K., that's for sure. I think I am speaking for the U.K. more than Prince Harry.'

And amid Trump's repeated threats to pull out of Nato over the Iran war, Harry said America needed to "honor its international treaty obligations" – a clear nod to the military alliance – in its "enduring role in global security."

Harry had arrived in Ukraine secretly on Thursday and, while he did not mention Trump by name, he told the Kyiv Security Forum that there is a need for "American leadership" in the war with Russia.

His comments came as Charles and Camilla are due to travel to the U.S. on Monday for a four-day visit, during which they will meet Trump. The President has said the state visit could "absolutely" mend relations with the U.K., damaged over the Iran war .

Trump, who previously said Harry needs a "lot of luck" due to his marriage to Meghan, went on to ask yesterday: "How's he doing? How's his wife? Please give her my regards."

"But I appreciate his advice very much. It's great advice," he added sarcastically.

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Trump said he's looking forward to welcoming King Charles to the U.S. next week.

Trump said: "I look forward to the dinner, we're having King Charles come.

"He's a friend of mine. We're really looking forward to it, we've spoken and we're going to have a great time. I tell you, if I had that ballroom built it would be full, I wish we had more seats.

"They've wanted a new ballroom for 150 years, now they're getting the best in the world. We're going to have the best in the world. But we have a room that's not big enough to handle what would be a big crowd.

"We're going to have very great people that love the U.K. I love the U.K. I think they made a big mistake on energy. You should open up the North Sea in Aberdeen, you should open it up. And the other thing is they made a big mistake on immigration."