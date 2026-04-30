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Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

'Time to Say Goodbye': Chilling Reason Why Epstein's Suicide Note is Still Being Kept a Secret — Nearly 7 Years After the Vile Pedo Was Found Dead in Jail

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

A news outlet has petitioned a federal judge to unseal Jeffrey Epstein's suicide note.

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April 30 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

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Late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein allegedly left a suicide note, as questions still swirl about the circumstances surrounding his death nearly seven years ago, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The note was reportedly scribbled before Epstein’s failed July 2019 suicide attempt, just days after his s-- trafficking arrest, and was discovered by his cellmate, who later revealed the chilling words the disgraced financier left behind.

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'Key Piece of Evidence' That Investigators Have Never Seen

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Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Epstein's cellmate claimed to have found the note and given it to his own attorneys.

The New York Times raised alarm bells after questioning why the alleged suicide note tied to Epstein has never been made public, despite the ongoing frenzy surrounding the bombshell files.

In its April 30 report, the outlet revealed the note was sealed by a federal judge as part of cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione’s kidnapping and murder case, even though it could have served as a “key piece of evidence” in unraveling the mystery of Epstein’s death.

The paper is now pushing to have the document unsealed, with Tartaglione chillingly claiming it reads, "time to say goodbye,” though it was locked away to protect his own attorney-client privilege.

Adding to the intrigue, the note is nowhere to be found in the official Epstein files, while a Justice Department spokesperson insisted they’ve never seen it among the evidence tied to the disgraced financier.

In a final twist, a court spokesperson refused to even confirm whether the note exists, deepening the mystery surrounding one of the most scrutinized deaths in recent memory.

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Jeffrey Epstein's Cellmate Makes Shocking New Claims

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein's Body
Source: MEGA

The coroner's officer got ready to remove Epstein's body from New York's MCC after he was found dead in jail cell.

Tartaglione’s lawyers confirmed the explosive note’s authenticity but stayed tight-lipped on exactly how they did so.

If the letter was indeed penned by Epstein, it could offer investigators a rare glimpse into his mindset during his failed suicide attempt and in the haunting lead-up to his death inside a jail cell on August 10, 2019.

Tartaglione – a disgraced ex-cop now serving four life sentences – claimed during a recent podcast appearance he stumbled upon the note, revealing it had been ripped from a yellow legal pad and hidden in plain sight.

According to the convicted killer, the message was tucked inside a graphic novel he picked up after Epstein had been moved out of their shared cell and placed on suicide watch.

“I opened the book to read, and there it was,” he recalled.

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'Time to Say Goodbye'

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Department of Justice

Epstein's roommate claimed the pedophile wrote 'Time to say goodbye' in his suicide letter.

Tartaglione claimed Epstein wrote investigators had "found nothing" while building their sex-trafficking case before allegedly adding the line, "What do you want me to do, bust out crying? Time to say goodbye."

The crooked former cop said he handed the note to his legal team out of fear Epstein might accuse him of further violence related to the financier’s earlier claim that his cellmate had tried to kill him.

Epstein later walked back the allegation, insisting he had no memory of what happened before he was found collapsed on the floor of his cell, only deepening the mystery surrounding the case.

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Photo of MCC
Source: MEGA

The pedophile died by hanging inside jail cell at New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Epstein’s death was officially ruled a suicide by hanging after he was found unresponsive inside his jail cell at New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center, but doubts have remained.

Conspiracy theorists have long seized on a string of failures inside the facility, including guards allegedly skipping mandatory 30-minute checks and surveillance cameras mysteriously malfunctioning the night he died.

A blistering 2023 report from the Department of Justice Office of Inspector General slammed the jail over "negligence, misconduct, and outright job performance failures," yet still concluded Epstein took his own life.

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