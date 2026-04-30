'Time to Say Goodbye': Chilling Reason Why Epstein's Suicide Note is Still Being Kept a Secret — Nearly 7 Years After the Vile Pedo Was Found Dead in Jail

The New York Times raised alarm bells after questioning why the alleged suicide note tied to Epstein has never been made public, despite the ongoing frenzy surrounding the bombshell files.

In its April 30 report, the outlet revealed the note was sealed by a federal judge as part of cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione’s kidnapping and murder case, even though it could have served as a “key piece of evidence” in unraveling the mystery of Epstein’s death.

The paper is now pushing to have the document unsealed, with Tartaglione chillingly claiming it reads, "time to say goodbye,” though it was locked away to protect his own attorney-client privilege.

Adding to the intrigue, the note is nowhere to be found in the official Epstein files, while a Justice Department spokesperson insisted they’ve never seen it among the evidence tied to the disgraced financier.

In a final twist, a court spokesperson refused to even confirm whether the note exists, deepening the mystery surrounding one of the most scrutinized deaths in recent memory.