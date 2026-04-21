EXCLUSIVE: Shock Jock Rocked! Inside the Lawsuit Against Howard Stern Alleging He and His Wife Are Bosses From Hell

According to documents seen by RadarOnline.com, the pair demanded Kuhn sign a nondisclosure agreement forbidding her to discuss business affairs, as well as Howard and Beth's personal affairs.

The agreement would ban Kuhn from disclosing the Stern family's "daily activities and personal habits," even down to their "food preferences, sleeping habits, [and] hobbies."

The suit seeks to make the NDA – which Kuhn said she never signed – unenforceable because while it silenced Kuhn, it didn't protect the woman from Howard, 72, or Beth, 53, speaking about her.

Kuhn claimed her responsibilities included managing their Southampton mansion as well as overseeing Beth's "extensive collection of at-home cat rescues and fostering operations."