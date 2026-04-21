EXCLUSIVE: Shock Jock Rocked! Inside the Lawsuit Against Howard Stern Alleging He and His Wife Are Bosses From Hell
April 21 2026, Updated 6:15 a.m. ET
The King of All Media and his pet-loving wife are being sued by a former employee for being kinder to animals than they were to her.
Leslie Kuhn claimed her job as an executive assistant for shock jock Howard Stern and his wife, Beth Stern, put her in a "hostile working environment" – with the couple breaking their promises to her while trying to silence her from talking about them with an extreme gag order.
Explosive NDA Demands Rock Stern Lawsuit
According to documents seen by RadarOnline.com, the pair demanded Kuhn sign a nondisclosure agreement forbidding her to discuss business affairs, as well as Howard and Beth's personal affairs.
The agreement would ban Kuhn from disclosing the Stern family's "daily activities and personal habits," even down to their "food preferences, sleeping habits, [and] hobbies."
The suit seeks to make the NDA – which Kuhn said she never signed – unenforceable because while it silenced Kuhn, it didn't protect the woman from Howard, 72, or Beth, 53, speaking about her.
Kuhn claimed her responsibilities included managing their Southampton mansion as well as overseeing Beth's "extensive collection of at-home cat rescues and fostering operations."
At one time, Beth claimed she'd fostered more than 400 cats in the home – a situation described in Kuhn court docs as "disorganized" and "untenable."
The suit also claims the couple promised in December 2025 she'd get a raise to $265,000, plus an $80,000 bonus in 2026. Instead, Kuhn was fired in February.
On his SiriusXM radio show on April 7, Howard called the suit "completely baseless and desperate," telling listeners "we're letting our lawyer handle it" and "it's just another day in the life of having been successful on the radio."
Stern Slammed as Nightmare Boss Again
As RadarOnline.com readers know, this isn't the first time Howard has been blasted for being a nightmare boss.
In 2020, we reported multiple staffers on his radio show have painted the icon as a cheap, vengeful monster who makes Ellen DeGeneres look like Mr. Rogers.
"The hallway had to be cleared out before he walks down," claimed former on-air crony Stuttering John Melendez, who starred on the show but claimed he never made more than $20,000 a year. "I couldn't wait to get out of there."
Comic Artie Lange, a show regular from 2004 to 2009, tweeted in 2018: "Ask yourself why all of your loyal servants hate u! Just sad."