'A Transparent Sham': Howard Stern Fires Back at Ex-Executive Assistant's Bombshell Lawsuit Seeking $2.5Million in Damages

Earlier this year, she was "fired for cause" for an undisclosed reason, which she said was pressure from pet-lover Beth, 53, and her animal-rights group.

Kuhn has asked a court to declare a pair of non-enforcement agreements, which she maintains she never even signed, unenforceable so she can respond to the "accusations made against her" and "protect her reputation and future employment prospects."

However, Stern fired back in his dismissal request that he has emails and proof that Kuhn knowingly signed the NDAs and is just out for a big payday.

In court documents Radar has exclusively obtained, Stern argues: "The reason Kuhn filed this lawsuit was to pressure the Stern Parties into making an outlandish payment to make her go away. The sole reason Kuhn’s termination has become a matter of public record is because Kuhn and her counsel chose to publicize it by filing this lawsuit."

"There was no smear campaign, no actual or threatened disclosure, and no reputational attack," the notification continues. "None."