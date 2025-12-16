Howard Stern's SiriusXM Future Revealed: Shock Jock Admits He Was 'Really Torn Up' Over a Contract Decision as Firing Rumors Swirled
Dec. 16 2025, Published 9:23 a.m. ET
Howard Stern has finally addressed long-standing rumors he will be leaving SiriusXM radio, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The shock jock, 71, took to his show this morning to officially discuss his future with the streaming platform.
Howard Stern Confirms What's Going on With His SiriusXM Contract
Stern brought up the topic, informing his listeners he was "happy" to reveal he had "figured out a way to have it all."
"More free time and continuing to be on the radio. Yes, we are coming back for three years," he spilled.
While rumors have been rampantly flying for a while, Stern explained why what actually was going on didn't leak in the press.
"You know why there are no leaks? Because I didn’t know anything until the weekend — whether I was staying or going," he confessed.
Howard Stern Claims He Isn't 'Supposed to Be Working'
Stern also mentioned his age was a factor in the decision-making, noting he's "old as f---" and isn't "supposed to be working."
"Where do I begin with this? Some of the staff said, 'Can we come in and guess?' People working here are hoping I stay," he elaborated.
He did cop to enjoying his time out of the studio, insisting he's "never bored" and "busy every minute."
"I need me time," he insisted. "I’ve never had me time. I’ve been working my whole life. Never really having a personal life. I thought maybe at this point in my life, I could have some free time. It would be sad but exciting for me."
Howard Stern's New Contract Will Give Him More 'Flexibility'
While Stern noted his new contract will give him more "flexibility," he did admit he was "really torn up" over what to do.
"I still do love being on the radio. I think the show is better than ever," he shared.
Rumblings of Stern's show coming to an end started popping up in the summer as his $500million contract was nearing its end.
"Stern’s contract is up in the fall, and while Sirius is planning to make him an offer, they don’t intend for him to take it," a source divulged to a news outlet in August.
"Sirius and Stern are never going to meet on the money he is going to want. It’s no longer worth the investment," they continued.
"But as far as him coming back to doing the show, there’s no way they can keep paying his salary. After you saw what happened with Stephen Colbert, it’s like they just can’t afford to keep him going."
Howard Stern 'Wants More Freedom Than Fame'
Radar previously reported Stern's contract renewal with SiriusXM was supposed to be celebratory, but after the "initial excitement" wore off, the "buzz" was quickly gone.
"Now it just feels like work. Howard's been doing this job too long to find joy in it anymore," an insider shared.
Another source alleged Stern was "over it."
"Howard thought the deal would recharge him. Instead, it reminded him he's locked in – doing the same thing he's been doing for decades," they spilled.
Another source piped in to reveal that, while "the money's massive," Stern "wants freedom more than fame" at this point in his life.