Angelina Jolie's Son Knox Stuns Crowd With Vulgar High School Graduation Speech — As Dad Brad Pitt Appears to Miss Major Milestone Moment
June 8 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Knox Jolie-Pitt used his high school graduation speech attempt to hype up his burgeoning Muay Thai fighting career while crudely dropping the F-bomb, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Proud mom Angelina Jolie was in the audience to watch her youngest son's milestone, but the 17-year-old's estranged father, Brad Pitt, was once again nowhere to be seen.
Knox Jolie Pitt Drops the F-Bomb in Graudation Speech
Sporting brightly dyed orange hair along with his blue cap and gown, several floral leis, and a string of Tibetan prayer flags, Knox told the audience at the outdoor ceremony that he was going to knock the "f---k" out of his opponents in an overnight exhibition fight.
"Tonight, I’m gonna be fighting at Total Sonic Knockout 5 at 12:45 a.m., so catch me," he was seen boasting in a clip on X.
"I’m gonna knock ‘em the f-- out. Let’s go!” he added, as the audience erupted in cheers and whoops of support.
All of Knox Jolie-Pitt's Siblings Attended His High School Graduation
Knox's graduation from L.A.'s The Fusion School took place on June 5, hours before his fight.
Angelina, 51, was spotted sitting in the audience just feet from the person filming, dressed casually in a short-sleeved black top with her signature sandy-blonde locks cascading down her back. The Oscar winner was holding up her phone to record his speech and capture the milestone moment.
Next to the Malecificent star were Knox's twin sister, Vivienne, and sister Zahara, 21, who just graduated from Atlanta's Spelman College in May. Brothers Maddox, 24, and Pax, 22, were also in attendance.
Knox hit downtown Los Angeles that evening to take part in an exhibition match, showing off his kickboxing skills and unleashing a flurry of punches in footage from the event. The clip of the muscular, shirtless teen sparked comparisons among fans to Pitt's bare-knuckle brawls in the 1999 cult classic Fight Club.
Knox Jolie-Pitt Is Believe to Still Use Dad Brad's Surname
While the clip didn't show Knox's name being announced at the commencement ceremony, it's believed he still uses the "Jolie-Pitt" surname that all of his siblings have dropped, as they have remained estranged from their father following his contentious divorce from Angelina, who maintained primary custody of their brood.
Zahara stopped using "Pitt" after she started college, being shown in a 2023 sorority introduction, calling herself "Zahara Marley Jolie. She was announced with the same moniker when she took the stage to accept her diploma on May 17.
Vivienne was revealed to have dropped "Pitt" from her last name in May 2024, when she was listed in the playbill for Broadway's The Outsiders as 'Vivienne Jolie."
The former couple's eldest sons, Maddox and Pax, don't use "Pitt," with the former filing to legally change his name to Maddox Chivan Jolie in April.
Their sister, Shiloh, did the same on her 18th birthday, asking a court to change her name to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, which was granted in April 2024.
Brad Pitt Overseas When Son Knox Graduated From High School
Brad was literally an ocean away from his youngest son's graduation ceremony.
The still hunky 62-year-old was photographed on a loved-up date with girlfriend Ines de Ramon at the French Open in Paris.
The couple of four years put on a PDA display as they watched the women’s finals on June 6, where Mirra Andreeva defeated Maja Chwalinska for her first-ever grand slam win.