Angelina Jolie's Son Knox Stuns Crowd With Vulgar High School Graduation Speech — As Dad Brad Pitt Appears to Miss Major Milestone Moment

While the clip didn't show Knox's name being announced at the commencement ceremony, it's believed he still uses the "Jolie-Pitt" surname that all of his siblings have dropped, as they have remained estranged from their father following his contentious divorce from Angelina, who maintained primary custody of their brood.

Zahara stopped using "Pitt" after she started college, being shown in a 2023 sorority introduction, calling herself "Zahara Marley Jolie. She was announced with the same moniker when she took the stage to accept her diploma on May 17.

Vivienne was revealed to have dropped "Pitt" from her last name in May 2024, when she was listed in the playbill for Broadway's The Outsiders as 'Vivienne Jolie."

The former couple's eldest sons, Maddox and Pax, don't use "Pitt," with the former filing to legally change his name to Maddox Chivan Jolie in April.

Their sister, Shiloh, did the same on her 18th birthday, asking a court to change her name to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, which was granted in April 2024.