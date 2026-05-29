Brad Pitt's Painful Family Rift Intensifies as Son Maddox Follows in His Siblings' Footsteps and Ditches Famous Surname

Pitt, 62, and Jolie were involved in a tumultuous and very public split.

The pair first reportedly began cozying up in 2005, being seen one month after Pitt's separation from Jennifer Aniston, 57. At the time, Angelina was already the adoptive mother to Maddox, and Pitt didn't file adoption paperwork until 2006, when Maddox assumed the hyphenate.

While Pitt and Jolie were seemingly romantically entangled in 2005, Jolie similarly adopted Zahara independently from her relationship with Pitt, who completed his share of the adoption in 2006.

In January 2006, Jolie and Pitt confirmed the actress was pregnant Shiloh. Pax was adopted in 2007 by the couple. In 2008, she gave birth to twins, Knox and Vivienne.

The couple spent years distancing themselves from the idea of marriage, resisting pressure from the public, the media, and their family. Instead, they reiterated they were holding out until marriage equality was accessible for everyone. After all, at the time, the United States had not yet legalized gay marriage.

Pitt told Parade in 2009, "I have love in my life, a soul mate – absolutely. When someone asked me why Angie and I don't get married, I replied, 'Maybe we'll get married when it's legal for everyone else.' I stand by that, although I took a lot of flak for saying it–hate mail from religious groups. I believe everyone should have the same rights. They say gay marriage ruins families and hurts kids. Well, I've had the privilege of seeing my gay friends being parents and watching their kids grow up in a loving environment."