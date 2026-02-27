Brad Pitt's Estranged Son Maddox Delivers Fresh Snub to Actor by Dropping his Last Name — Months After Sister Shiloh Made Same Brutal Move
Feb. 27 2026, Published 12:35 p.m. ET
Brad Pitt's estranged son Maddox has followed his sister's lead by dropping his father's last name, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The aspiring filmmaker was credited simply as "Maddox Jolie" for his work on mom Angelina Jolie's new movie, Couture.
A Name Change For New Movie Credits
Maddox, 24, served as an assistant director on the upcoming film, which stars Oscar-winner Jolie, 50, as an American director who is diagnosed with breast cancer as she arrives in France to work on a video for Paris Fashion Week.
His name change is in contrast to Maddox's previous most recent credit, 2024 drama Maria, and also starred his mom, this time as the late, great opera diva Maria Callas, and was directed by Pablo Larraín.
Both Maddox and his younger brother Pax, 22, worked as set production assistants on Maria and were credited with their "Jolie-Pitt" surname.
Jolie and Pitt, who married in 2014 before separating in 2016, share four further children: Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.
In May 2024, on her 18th birthday, Shiloh filed paperwork to legally change her name to Shiloh Jolie.
Shiloh Jolie Waited Until Her 18th Birthday To Drop 'Pitt' Name
A source told People her father was "aware and upset" of the change at the time.
"He's aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter," the insider explained.
"The reminders that he's lost his children, is of course, not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It's very sad." The 19-year-old was born Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt in 2006, nearly a year after Brad and Angelina started dating.
Shiloh later announced her intention via a legal notice in The Los Angeles Times, per California law, with the change later granted in August 2024.
The following May, she appeared to have pivoted slightly again, appearing at the launch of Isabel Marant’s capsule collection with Net-A-Porter, where she was listed as "Shi Joli" in the event's press release.
Sisters Vivienne and Zahara also appear to have changed their names. Vivienne, alongside her mom, helped produce the Broadway show The Outsiders in May 2024; in the Playbill program, she was listed simply as "Vivienne Jolie."
Meanwhile, Zahara joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College in November 2023 as Zahara Markey Jolie, the name she used in a video posted online from a luncheon to mark the occasion, which Angelina also attended.
Radar recently reported how Jolie is considering moving away from America due to financial struggles.
As legal bills from her never-ending war with ex-husband over their French winery continue to pile up, the Tomb Raider actress is now down to just one U.S. residence, after selling her New York apartment, and she's putting that home, her $25m L.A mansion — on the market as well.
Twins, Knox and Vivienne, turn 18 in July, leaving no minor children for the star to look after.
Jolie was unable to move out of the Los Angeles area until all of their kids were adults due to custody agreements between the exes, as Pitt still considers the city his primary residence.
"Once all the children turn 18, I want to live overseas. For now, we have to base ourselves where their father has decided to live," Jolie complained in a 2019 interview.