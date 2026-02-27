Brad Pitt's Estranged Son Maddox Delivers Fresh Snub to Actor by Dropping his Last Name — Months After Sister Shiloh Made Same Brutal Move

Maddox, 24, served as an assistant director on the upcoming film, which stars Oscar-winner Jolie, 50, as an American director who is diagnosed with breast cancer as she arrives in France to work on a video for Paris Fashion Week.

His name change is in contrast to Maddox's previous most recent credit, 2024 drama Maria, and also starred his mom, this time as the late, great opera diva Maria Callas, and was directed by Pablo Larraín.

Both Maddox and his younger brother Pax, 22, worked as set production assistants on Maria and were credited with their "Jolie-Pitt" surname.

Jolie and Pitt, who married in 2014 before separating in 2016, share four further children: Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

In May 2024, on her 18th birthday, Shiloh filed paperwork to legally change her name to Shiloh Jolie.