EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family 'Corruption' Shock — Why The Firm is Facing Calls for Transparency Over Gifts and Power Links in Wake of Andrew Windsor's Epstein Scandal
May 29 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Royal author Andrew Lownie is intensifying calls for sweeping transparency reforms inside the Royal Family after alleging Andrew Windsor's Epstein-linked scandal exposed a culture of hidden gifts, financial privilege and private influence operating at the heart of the monarchy.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the writer, whose controversial biography Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York reignited scrutiny surrounding Andrew, 66, and Sarah Ferguson, also 66, last year, said the fallout from the scandal had triggered growing demands for a formal royal register documenting gifts, commercial arrangements and outside earnings tied to members of the monarchy.
Lownie Demands Royal Transparency
Lownie has just released an updated paperback edition of his book, containing fresh allegations about the York family's finances, overseas connections and business dealings, while also questioning the Palace's handling of the controversy surrounding sex trafficker Epstein.
A royal source told us calls for transparency had intensified because of concerns about how royal titles can still be commercially leveraged behind closed doors.
The insider said: "People increasingly want to know who royals meet, who funds projects, what gifts are exchanged and whether influence is quietly being traded through personal relationships."
The author argues the monarchy's credibility now depended on implementing financial oversight similar to parliamentary disclosure systems.
He urged: "It's so important we have a royal register, like the parliamentary register, which parliament was going to do 20 years ago, because if all these royals, Prince Michael of Kent, Peter Phillips, had to say, 'I'm being paid this, this and this, by these people to promote, milk,' or whatever it is, then at least we know what's what. But at the moment, we have no idea."
Epstein Fallout Sparks Questions
Lownie also pointed to allegations in his revised book involving Andrew's behavior, including claims tied to overseas trips, staff treatment and demands allegedly made during a 2004 Bahamas visit.
He said: "The game changer has been the Epstein releases, because we have just seen chapter and verse, but why didn't (the royal family) do anything in August when my book came out?"
Lownie continued: "You just get the sense that until they are forced to act, until people heckle them, they just hope the problem will go away. I think they should explain what they knew, when."
Lownie also claimed Ferguson could currently be negotiating privately over her long-term future and financial security.
He said: "That may be what Fergie's negotiating at the moment. Can she get a nice pension from (the royal family) and not have to do an Oprah interview?"
Royals Split Over York Sisters
The biographer also suggested divisions existed within the monarchy over how the wider York family – including Andrew and Sarah's princess daughters Beatrice and Eugenie – should be treated.
He said: "I think it's a very schizophrenic relationship at the moment with the royals and Beatrice and Eugenie."
Lownie added: "You get the sense of distancing and I think there's possibly two schools of thought here. There's (Queen) Camilla, (Prince) William and (Princess) Kate, who see the reputational damage and want to keep them at arm's length, and then there's Charles who is a bit sentimental and feels obligated to be protective."
Lownie added: "The daughters are clearly footballs in this thing."
But he also warned about the princess' ongoing global activities in light of their parents joint Epstein scandal: "The fact that they are still swanning around the Middle East, using their titles...it doesn't send out the right signals if you want to work your passage back. It's confusing."
Palace Anxiety Grows
The comments come amid renewed questions over the Royal Family's relationship with Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 36, following Andrew's public downfall and his removal from official royal duties.
Palaces aides tell us tensions remain over how closely the sisters should continue to be linked to royal life while questions surrounding the York family continue to dominate headlines.
One insider said: "There is real anxiety inside royal circles that the monarchy still looks vulnerable to accusations of secrecy and special treatment. The Epstein scandal opened the door to much wider criticism about money, influence and accountability. There is a real sense something major needs to change if the monarchy is to hold onto any respect from the wider British public."