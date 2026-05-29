EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family 'Corruption' Shock — Why The Firm is Facing Calls for Transparency Over Gifts and Power Links in Wake of Andrew Windsor's Epstein Scandal

RadarOnline.com can reveal the writer, whose controversial biography Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York reignited scrutiny surrounding Andrew, 66, and Sarah Ferguson , also 66, last year, said the fallout from the scandal had triggered growing demands for a formal royal register documenting gifts, commercial arrangements and outside earnings tied to members of the monarchy.

Royal author Andrew Lownie is intensifying calls for sweeping transparency reforms inside the Royal Family after alleging Andrew Windsor 's Epstein-linked scandal exposed a culture of hidden gifts, financial privilege and private influence operating at the heart of the monarchy.

Lownie has just released an updated paperback edition of his book, containing fresh allegations about the York family's finances, overseas connections and business dealings, while also questioning the Palace's handling of the controversy surrounding sex trafficker Epstein.

A royal source told us calls for transparency had intensified because of concerns about how royal titles can still be commercially leveraged behind closed doors.

The insider said: "People increasingly want to know who royals meet, who funds projects, what gifts are exchanged and whether influence is quietly being traded through personal relationships."

The author argues the monarchy's credibility now depended on implementing financial oversight similar to parliamentary disclosure systems.

He urged: "It's so important we have a royal register, like the parliamentary register, which parliament was going to do 20 years ago, because if all these royals, Prince Michael of Kent, Peter Phillips, had to say, 'I'm being paid this, this and this, by these people to promote, milk,' or whatever it is, then at least we know what's what. But at the moment, we have no idea."