EXCLUSIVE: Why Richard Gere Is 'Secretly Embarrassed' As His Actor Son Homer, 26, Is Praised for Flaunting 'Flabby' Body In HBO's 'Most Hated Show'

RadarOnline.com can reveal Homer, 26, appeared in the seventh episode of the latest season of Euphoria as television heartthrob Dylan Reid opposite Sydney Sweeney 's character Cassie.

Richard Gere is said to be "secretly embarrassed" by the online frenzy surrounding his son Homer Gere's "regular body" after the young actor became an unlikely social media sensation following a shirtless cameo in HBO 's controversial drama Euphoria.

The episode, titled Rain or Shine, featured a graphic s-- scene between the pair before Homer's character appeared shirtless in a kitchen sequence that quickly went viral online.

While fans praised the actor for not having a sculpted "Hollywood" physique, sources told us his Hollywood veteran father, Richard, privately struggled with the reaction because of his own long-standing beliefs about leading men maintaining a polished image onscreen.

One source close to the family said, "Richard comes from a different Hollywood era. He spent decades being seen as the ultimate leading man in films like American Gigolo and always took pride in staying toned and looking his best. He's secretly embarrassed that Homer is being celebrated for looking flabby rather than fit."

The insider added, "Richard still believes movie stars should make an effort physically. He understands why people are embracing Homer's natural look, but privately, it makes him uncomfortable because he was raised in an industry where appearance was everything. He also finds it puzzling Homer already seems to be sporting a 'dad bod' at the age of 26."