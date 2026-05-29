EXCLUSIVE: Why Richard Gere Is 'Secretly Embarrassed' As His Actor Son Homer, 26, Is Praised for Flaunting 'Flabby' Body In HBO's 'Most Hated Show'
May 29 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Richard Gere is said to be "secretly embarrassed" by the online frenzy surrounding his son Homer Gere's "regular body" after the young actor became an unlikely social media sensation following a shirtless cameo in HBO's controversial drama Euphoria.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Homer, 26, appeared in the seventh episode of the latest season of Euphoria as television heartthrob Dylan Reid opposite Sydney Sweeney's character Cassie.
Richard Gere 'Embarrassed' By Son
The episode, titled Rain or Shine, featured a graphic s-- scene between the pair before Homer's character appeared shirtless in a kitchen sequence that quickly went viral online.
While fans praised the actor for not having a sculpted "Hollywood" physique, sources told us his Hollywood veteran father, Richard, privately struggled with the reaction because of his own long-standing beliefs about leading men maintaining a polished image onscreen.
One source close to the family said, "Richard comes from a different Hollywood era. He spent decades being seen as the ultimate leading man in films like American Gigolo and always took pride in staying toned and looking his best. He's secretly embarrassed that Homer is being celebrated for looking flabby rather than fit."
The insider added, "Richard still believes movie stars should make an effort physically. He understands why people are embracing Homer's natural look, but privately, it makes him uncomfortable because he was raised in an industry where appearance was everything. He also finds it puzzling Homer already seems to be sporting a 'dad bod' at the age of 26."
Viewers rushed to social media following the Euphoria episode, praising Homer's appearance and calling him a refreshing contrast to heavily muscular actors often seen in modern television dramas.
Fans posted messages including: "This is the type of men we like to see, not all that steroid and looksmaxing gymrat s---" and "I was confused why he wasn't all butched up, but we love to see natural men on the big screen."
Others wrote: "Richard Gere's son Homer Gere is currently going viral for his 'regular body' after featuring in the latest Euphoria episode!" and "It's the confidence that makes him sexy."
Another source familiar with Richard's thinking said the actor had mixed feelings about his son's sudden fame.
They added: "Richard is proud Homer is getting attention as an actor, but he's uneasy about the fact it's happening through one of television's most controversial shows and because of jokes about his body."
'You King of Get Lost in It'
Euphoria has been branded television's most hated show by critics for repeatedly featuring apparently needless graphic sex scenes, depictions of drug use and violence, with some parents' groups and media commentators accusing the series of glamorizing destructive behavior among the young.
Speaking about his role on the show, Homer – who Richard, 76, had with his ex-wife Carey Lowell, 65, said: "This is my first real set experience (of acting.)
"It's jumping into the deep end in a really cool way. I'm an actor playing an actor playing a character. You kind of get lost in it."
Jacob Elordi Exit Shocks Fans
The attention surrounding Homer's appearance came as Euphoria viewers reacted to the gruesome death of Jacob Elordi's character, Nate Jacobs, in the current season.
Elordi, 28, later joked about filming the coffin sequence, which saw his character buried alive before being fatally bitten by a rattlesnake.
"Nate was someone who has made so many mistakes and so many dark choices," Elordi said during an HBO post-show recap. "It's cool to see it all come to what it's come to."
He added: "It was really nice, actually – it was quite peaceful in there."
Elordi also revealed that creator Sam Levinson originally wanted to film the scene using a real snake.
He said, "Snakes were rattling, which was really alarming when you are locked in a box."
The actor called his departure from the series bittersweet after appearing in 23 episodes across the show's three seasons.