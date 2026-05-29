Bidens' Backlash: Democrats Turn on Former First Lady Jill and Troubled Son Hunter for Hogging Spotlight Amid Bid to Win Back Congress

Jill Biden, whose memoir will go on sale next week, revealed in an interview with CBS News that she believed her husband was having a stroke during his disastrous debate performance that eventually pushed him out of the presidential race.

"Is this a stroke? I felt like we were watching an AI hologram of the man we knew, and the hologram was glitching. Has he been drugged?" she wrote, according to an excerpt obtained by the Atlantic.

Hunter, meanwhile, has publicly discussed his long struggle with drugs in a chat with Candace Owens and emerged on X for the first time ever.

"I'm Hunter Biden. You've never actually heard from me," he said in his first post on the platform.