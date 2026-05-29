Bidens' Backlash: Democrats Turn on Former First Lady Jill and Troubled Son Hunter for Hogging Spotlight Amid Bid to Win Back Congress
May 29 2026, Published 9:01 a.m. ET
Democrats are furious former First Lady Jill Biden and troubled son Hunter are back in the spotlight as the party plots to win back congress.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Democrats fear the reemergence of the Bidens may halt momentum going into midterms amid enthusiasm to draw a line under the family.
Mission To Sell Book
Jill Biden, whose memoir will go on sale next week, revealed in an interview with CBS News that she believed her husband was having a stroke during his disastrous debate performance that eventually pushed him out of the presidential race.
"Is this a stroke? I felt like we were watching an AI hologram of the man we knew, and the hologram was glitching. Has he been drugged?" she wrote, according to an excerpt obtained by the Atlantic.
Hunter, meanwhile, has publicly discussed his long struggle with drugs in a chat with Candace Owens and emerged on X for the first time ever.
"I'm Hunter Biden. You've never actually heard from me," he said in his first post on the platform.
'Why Are We Talking About Hunter Biden?'
The pair’s return to the limelight has irked sections of the party, who are keen to build on the positive results in special elections earlier this year
Democrat strategist Pete Giangreco told Politico: "Why are we talking about this? Why are we talking about Hunter Biden? Why is Hunter Biden talking about Hunter Biden?"
Much like many ex-Biden staffers, Giangreco was angry with Jill for discussing her thoughts on the June 2024 debate in Georgia, which was the beginning of the end of President Biden's career.
"Nobody wants to relitigate the worst debate performance since the Greek Republic," he added.
'Not Welcome From Democrats'
Former White House special assistant Meghan Hays said the situation was "not welcome from Democrats" going into the midterms.
"We have a lot of momentum in our favor … and when we get pulled back into conversations about age and the election in '24," she told CSPAN. "It's never gonna be a good place for Democrats. I think it's a tough place to be."
Hays believes that Jill Biden's reappearance is out of a "need to sell books" and the First Lady wanting "her story out there."
An anonymous former Biden administration official was much less sparing toward Jill.
"My reaction was basically: 'Welcome to the club,'" the source said about Joe Biden's disaster debate performance.
"Every person across America and in your administration wondered the same thing, and instead of acknowledging that, we were told for days to ignore it — that it was just a bad night, just an anomaly."
However, Democrat New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said Thursday that none of this matters in the larger scheme of things.
"What I need to do is to focus on making a difference in the lives of people," Lujan Grisham said. "And that’s what I think they’re getting really frustrated about, is all this nonsense. I don’t think the average Democratic voter, honestly, particularly in New Mexico, gives a damn about that book or the debate anymore."
Giangreco added that Democrats everywhere should be ignoring the Bidens and focus on their political enemies.
"Your time has passed, move on," he said. "The Republicans and all their super PACs are going to outspend us three-to-one, four-to-one — that's what we need to be focused on."