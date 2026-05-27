Joe Biden's Stroke Fears Shock — Jill Admits She Thought Ex-Prez Was Suffering Medical Crisis During Trainwreck Debate Against Trump

The live debate televised on CNN showed the then-president stumbling over words, losing his train of thought, and taking long pauses, resulting in widespread panic within the Democratic Party and Joe's ultimate withdrawal from the race the following month.

During Joe Biden 's disastrous June 2024 presidential debate against Donald Trump , his wife, Jill Biden, was so alarmed by his confused performance that she feared he was having a stroke, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jill Biden claimed husband Joe has never acted like he did in the 2024 debate 'before or since.'

When asked what went wrong, Jill recalled, "I don’t know what happened. As I watched it, I thought, 'Oh, my God, he’s having a stroke.’ And it scared me to death."

"I was frightened, because I had never, ever seen Joe like that before or since. Never," the former first lady explained.

When asked by correspondent Rita Braver whether she was "horrified" watching it all unfold, Jill chose a different word in an upcoming interview that airs on CBS Sunday Morning on June 1.

Not only did Joe make massive blunders on his own, but Trump also capitalized on them.

The former Vice President got horribly lost while talking about taxing the wealthy to fund healthcare, appearing confused and meandering into a mention of COVID-19 before declaring, "Look, if we finally beat Medicare," referring to the federal program that provides health care to senior citizens.

Trump seized on the gaffe, proclaiming, "He did beat Medicare. He beat it to death. And he's destroying Medicare because all of these people are coming in," referring to illegal aliens.

The tycoon also pounced when Joe got so lost discussing the crisis at the border, saying, "And I’m going to continue to move until we get the total ban on the...the total initiative relative to what we’re going to do with more Border Patrol and more asylum officers."

Trump pointed out, "I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don't think he knows what he said either.”