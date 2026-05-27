Pete Hegseth Mocked for 'Sucking' Up to Trump by Comparing Him to Abraham Lincoln and George Washington: 'The Arrogance Is Unparalleled'

As his remarks circulated online, critics called Hegseth out for his flattering words, accusing him of "sucking" up to Trump by comparing him to past presidents.

One X user joked, "Making sure to compliment Grandpa at the dinner table," and another jabbed, "What I hear is an incompetent weekend news anchor debasing himself to an aging reality tv host."

A third person asked, "Is he really comparing Trump's presidency to Washington (who just won the Rev War and was starting the nation) and Lincoln (who was freeing slaves and keeping the nation intact through the Civil War) ???"

A fourth critic added, "These people think they have been successful on the scale of Washington and Lincoln. The arrogance is unparalleled."

A final user quipped, "This is going to look even more pathetic after Hegseth is fired and blamed for losing the Iran War."