Trump Issues Chilling Warning to Iran as Conflict Rages On: 'They Better Get Moving' or 'There Won't Be Anything Left'
May 17 2026, Published 3:40 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has issued yet another chilling warning to Iran, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
More than two months after the U.S. and Israel launched a joint attack, the POTUS, 79, took to his Truth Social platform and demanded Iran act quickly in coming to a peace agreement.
'The Clock Is Ticking'
"For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them," he wrote on Sunday, May 17. "TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!"
This comes amid reports that the president is expected to meet with his national security team in the Situation Room on Tuesday, May 19, so that they can discuss potential military action in Iran, according to Axios.
According to Fox News' chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, Trump may be planning on "restarting military action."
'We Want to Make a Deal'
Trump also had a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the ongoing conflict in Iran on Sunday.
"We want to make a deal, but the Iranians are not at the place we want them to be right now," Trump reportedly said, per the outlet. "They will need to reach that place, or they will receive a harsh blow."
"If they don’t come to us with a better offer, we will hit them harder than anything we’ve done to them so far."
Trump Allies Turn Over Iran 'War'
This is far from the first time Trump has made concerning public threats regarding Iran.
Last month, the 79-year-old called the Iranian government "crazy b-----ds" and said they'd be "living in hell" if they didn't "open the f-----g" Strait of Hormuz.
Later that week, he gave another ominous warning that sparked concerns for his mental health – even among his own former supporters.
"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," he wrote via Truth Social.
Ex-MAGA Loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene shared one of the posts on X as she declared that the president had "gone insane."
"Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump's madness," she wrote. "All of you are complicit."
Joe Rogan, who gave his last-minute endorsement to Trump in the 2024 presidential election, has also repeatedly lashed out at the "war" in Iran on his podcast.
"I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right?" the host said in a March installment of The Joe Rogan Experience. "He ran on ‘No more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars,’ and then we have one that we can’t even really clearly define why we did it."
Even Megyn Kelly has hit back, suggesting that the troops killed in the conflict "died for Iran or for Israel," not the United States.
"Our government's job is not to look out for Iran or for Israel. It's to look out for us," she continued. "This feels very much to me like it is clearly Israel's war."