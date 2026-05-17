Trump Issues Chilling Warning to Iran as Conflict Rages On: 'They Better Get Moving' or 'There Won't Be Anything Left'

"For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them," he wrote on Sunday, May 17. "TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!"

This comes amid reports that the president is expected to meet with his national security team in the Situation Room on Tuesday, May 19, so that they can discuss potential military action in Iran, according to Axios.

According to Fox News' chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, Trump may be planning on "restarting military action."