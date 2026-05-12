Pete Hegseth Dodges Questions on Leaked Intel Claims That Trump Lied About 'Obliterating' Iran's Missile Capacity

Hegseth has been touchy about revealing classified information regarding the ongoing conflict, and took special offense when Arizona Senator Mark Kelly publicly revealed details that claimed was from a classified Pentagon briefing.

Kelly opened up over the weekend on Face the Nation, when host Margaret Brennan asked the politician how depleted our own U.S. munitions currently are.

"The numbers are, I think it's fair to say it's shocking how deep we have gone into these magazines, because this president got our country into this without a strategic goal, without a plan, without a timeline, and because of that, we've expended a lot of munitions, and that means the American people are less safe, whether it's a conflict in the western Pacific with China or somewhere else in the world, the munitions are depleted."

"You may have seen me ask the Secretary of Defense this question about how long it's going to take to replenish. We're talking about years," he added.