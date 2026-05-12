Regine Sophia Builds Systems That Let Dancing Stay Clean Under Pressure

Her leadership work behind the curtain has become part of her signature, from dance captain responsibilities to principal tracks to Chess at the Imperial Theatre. Regine Sophia likes the part of dance that most people never see. She likes the planning that keeps the room calm. She likes the notes that keep the spacing exact. She likes the small decisions that prevent a bigger problem later. “Great dancing looks free,” Regine Sophia says. “The truth is that freedom is organized.” That mindset did not appear once she reached Broadway. It was built through years of taking responsibility beyond choreography, a responsibility that includes logistics, documentation, proposals, schedule adjustments, and conflict resolution. She treats that work as part of the craft. “When the process is messy, the dancing suffers,” she says. “I want the process to support the work.”

Article continues below advertisement

Leading a Group Taught Her How To Protect Standards

Regine Sophia began training at five, starting with hip hop and ballet before adding modern, jazz, contemporary, and musical theatre dance. Her range gives her options, but leadership taught her how to use those options in service of a group. She served as dance captain of the METTA Dance Troupe, a group of 13 dancers. At the Philippine National Dance Championships, the troupe finished with silver. Regine Sophia also placed first runner-up at that same championship event and received an honorable mention at the Philippine Dance Cup. A captain's role is not a spotlight role. It is a responsibility role. Regine Sophia describes it as the point where you stop thinking only about your own track and start thinking about clarity for everyone. “People need direction they can trust,” she says. “If the plan is unclear, stress goes up and quality goes down.” A separate milestone reinforced that lesson. Regine Sophia appeared as an opening act for Ballet Philippines during Romeo and Juliet. The expectation in that setting is strict preparation. The work has to be ready before the audience arrives. “You do not negotiate with the standard,” she says. “You meet it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Jenny Anderson Regine Sophia Torres in Chess on Broadway

Article continues below advertisement

Principal Tracks Trained Her for Accountability

Many dancers can deliver when the stakes feel low. Principal tracks remove that comfort. They ask for presence that stays consistent across a run, in venues where the work has to read from distance. Regine Sophia played Kylar in Bring It On! at The Muny and danced in the Muny premiere production. The space holds around 11,000 seats, which changes how choices land. Energy has to carry across the room. Timing has to stay sharp. Movement has to be clear enough to reach the last row. “A big house tells you the truth,” she says. “Anything vague disappears.” She later played Portia in Something Rotten! at Music Theatre Wichita, a venue known well beyond its region. The track required stamina and rhythm alongside clean movement. Regine Sophia describes the role as a reminder that comedy still demands precision. “Funny only works when the timing is exact,” she says. “That discipline shows up in the body.” These roles also required collaboration with experienced musical theatre veterans. Regine Sophia credits those environments with sharpening her professionalism. “You learn to take notes fast,” she says. “You learn to adjust without taking it personally.”

Article continues below advertisement

Chess Came Later in the Story, Not First

Chess The Musical brought Regine Sophia into a room where small details are not optional. The selection process ran across months and involved more than 1,000 dancers. Four dancers were chosen. Regine Sophia earned one of those contracts and now dances at the Imperial Theatre. The company includes highly experienced musical theatre professionals. Only two dancers in the group are on a first Broadway contract. Regine Sophia is one of them. “I do not think about it as being new,” she says. “I think about it as being responsible for the same standard.” Chess also received Most Outstanding Dance Group, and Regine Sophia was a leading dancer in the work that earned that recognition. She describes that kind of result as a group achievement built through repetition. “Group work is a promise,” she says. “You promise the audience that the picture will stay clean.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Matthew Murphy Regine Sophia Torres in Chess on Broadway

Article continues below advertisement

Recognition Followed the Work, Not the Other Way Around

From 2023 to 2025, Regine Sophia received five named honors tied to dance and the arts, including the June H. Ford Memorial Award for Musical Theatre Dance Performance, the Reuben and Gladys Golumbic recognition for performance achievement, the Fainor Family Award for the Arts in Musical Theatre, the Robert E. Leonard Award, plus the Sue Carson Award in that same span. She also those honors as proof of consistency across different rooms, different choreographic demands, and different expectations.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

What She Wants Next Is Bigger Responsibility